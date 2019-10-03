Marian Call brings ‘acoustic joy jazz’ to Mystic Theatre in Petaluma

People say music heals. That might be true in more ways than one.

An upcoming Petaluma concert by a fan-favorite musicians act aims to do more than just entertain a full house at The Mystic Theatre.

Juneau, Alaska’s internet-popular singer-songwriter Marian Call, hopes to raise some much-needed cash to beat a debilitating ailment that, while commonplace, is rarely talked about.

That ailments is ME/CFS (aka myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome). Though the musician fully expects to help people suffering from ME/CFS, King and the producers of the show definitely plan to do it while lifting spirits and generating some genuine, foot-tapping happiness.

Transformation is a theme in the music of Marian Call.

A certified “Geek culture” internet celebrity, Call has risen to popularity through masterful use of social media and wildly powerful YouTube videos. She has produced 10 CDs over the last 12 years, and while touring Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and all 50 states in the US, the effervescent entertainer has built a huge following with what her fans call her infectious “acoustic joy jazz.”

Call’s cleverly written songs are uniquely vivid, warm, whimsical and engaging, as one would expect from someone who says her primary creative influences as Joni Mitchell, They Might Be Giants and Dr. Seuss.

The benefit at the Mystic will include brief talks from experts representing the national organizations Solve ME/CFS Initiative, the Bateman Home Center and Open Medicine Foundation.

In the U.S. alone, according to information posted to promote the concert, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is affecting two million people, adults, children and teenagers included. The ailment, which currently has no cure, is a common cause of suicide in this country. Not only has there been relatively little research done on ME/CFS, a profound lack of public awareness is probably contributing to the disease’s low priority status.

At the concert, Call will be performing songs from across her discography, including her magnificent 2017 rock album “Standing Stones,” written over the course of many years, and inspired by “The Book of Hours,” a type of medieval devotional popular in the Middle Ages and Renaissance.

On the album. Call writes and sings an array of songs marking the time of day, and various stages of life, touching lightly on the classical inspirations to present emotionally captivating songs that are a little bit folk, a little rock, and a little sweet-and-sad-and-silly, funky-groovy-and-playful everything else.