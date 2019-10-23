Best Sonoma County neighborhoods to trick-or-treat
Wherever you live in Sonoma County, there's a nearby neighborhood worth visiting this Halloween.
Here are five known to put on a good show every year.
McDonald Avenue, Santa Rosa
McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa turns into a top destination for trick-or-treaters from around the North Bay. Known for its sometimes gruesome Halloween displays, the historic neighborhood even made horror movie history when "Scream" was filmed throughout the area in mid-1996.
Armstrong Estates, Sonoma
This neighborhood attracts both children and adults for trick-or-treating. Rumor has it, some residents pour wine to parents who bring their own glass.
Florence Avenue, Sebastopol
The Sebastopol Police Department closes Florence Avenue to vehicle traffic from 4-9:30 p.m. on Halloween. Visitors will quickly see why, as the street transforms into a central trick-or-treating hub for the majority of west county residents. Arriving early is recommended.
D Street, Petaluma
After you start your evening on the Petaluma Trick-or-Treat Trail, head over to this popular Petaluma neighborhood. Parents and children fill this half-mile stretch of downtown D Street to grab candy and check out the colorfully decorated Victorian houses.
Downtown Square, Healdsburg
Healdsburg's downtown business district hosts its own trick-or-treating event between 4- 6 p.m. Businesses hand out candy to children in their Halloween costumes as a way to warm them up for the long night to come.