Best Sonoma County neighborhoods to trick-or-treat

Wherever you live in Sonoma County, there's a nearby neighborhood worth visiting this Halloween.

Here are five known to put on a good show every year.

McDonald Avenue, Santa Rosa

McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa turns into a top destination for trick-or-treaters from around the North Bay. Known for its sometimes gruesome Halloween displays, the historic neighborhood even made horror movie history when "Scream" was filmed throughout the area in mid-1996.

Armstrong Estates, Sonoma

This neighborhood attracts both children and adults for trick-or-treating. Rumor has it, some residents pour wine to parents who bring their own glass.

Florence Avenue, Sebastopol

The Sebastopol Police Department closes Florence Avenue to vehicle traffic from 4-9:30 p.m. on Halloween. Visitors will quickly see why, as the street transforms into a central trick-or-treating hub for the majority of west county residents. Arriving early is recommended.

D Street, Petaluma

After you start your evening on the Petaluma Trick-or-Treat Trail, head over to this popular Petaluma neighborhood. Parents and children fill this half-mile stretch of downtown D Street to grab candy and check out the colorfully decorated Victorian houses.

Downtown Square, Healdsburg

Healdsburg's downtown business district hosts its own trick-or-treating event between 4- 6 p.m. Businesses hand out candy to children in their Halloween costumes as a way to warm them up for the long night to come.