Sonoma County events canceled due to PG&E outage

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 9, 2019, 4:27PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Widespread planned PG&E power shutdowns have prompted closures and event cancellations across the county. Those planning to attend events are advised to check venue websites to make sure that plans haven’t changed.

WEDNESDAY

The Santa Rosa Junior College closed Wednesday night, canceling events that included a scheduled Theatre Arts Department performance “The Good Doctor” in Newman Auditorium on the Santa Rosa campus.

The Sonoma Valley Museum Art in downtown Sonoma closed Wednesday night. The museum and museum store will remain closed, pending further updates on the duration of the shutdowns.

The First Look preview of the Pumpkin Nights display at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds set for Wednesday night, Oct. 9, was canceled. The event is scheduled to open to the public Thursday.

La Luz Center in Sonoma has a generator and plan to remain open until 7 p.m. Wednesday night to serve families who need services, food and support. The center will remain open throughout the week.

THURSDAY

All Santa Rosa Junior College campuses and sites will remain closed on Thursday, due to the ongoing PG&E power outage. All activities and classes, including online, will be canceled. The college is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

While La Luz Center in Sonoma remains open, it has postponed its Thursday, gathering of its Just Recovery Partnership of 10 Latino grassroots community organizations, founded in the wake of the 2017 wildfires.

Do you know of other events canceled? Please let us know.

