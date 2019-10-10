Event cancellations in Sonoma County due to PG&E power shut-off

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 10, 2019, 1:25PM
Updated 8 hours ago

A widespread PG&E power shut-off prompted closures and event cancellations across the county. Those planning to attend events are advised to check venue websites to make sure that plans haven’t changed.

The opening of the Pumpkin Nights display at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, set for Thursday, was canceled. Weekend plans remain uncertain. Once open, the show is scheduled to run through Nov. 3.

Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center was unaffected by the utility’s intentional blackout. The next show planned is “Symphonic Sinatra” on Sunday.

All Santa Rosa Junior College campuses and sites will remain closed Friday.

The Sonoma State University campus also canceled Friday classes. Green Music Center performances on Saturday and Sunday are still scheduled to go on as planned, as of Thursday.

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board’s Friday Breakfast Fall Economic Forum at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park was rescheduled for November 13.

The Sonoma Valley Museum Art and museum store in downtown Sonoma will remain closed until power is restored.

Do you know of other events canceled? Please let us know.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

