MasterChef Junior Live! brings competition to Santa Rosa

Local fans of “MasterChef Junior” can get a taste of the culinary competition when a live version of the TV show arrives in Santa Rosa this weekend.

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to the Luther Burbank Center on Oct. 19.

The stage show includes head-to-head cooking demonstrations, food challenges and Q-and-A sessions with former "MasterChef Junior" contestants including Season 5 winner Jasmine Stewart, Season 6's Evan Estrada, Season 7's Matthew Smith and Season 7 finalist Malia Brauer.

Tickets cost $30-$55, while meet-and-greet tickets cost $85. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org or masterchefjuniorlive.com.

The TV show, based on the format of the U.K. series, Junior MasterChef, wrapped Season 7 in June. The show has been renewed for an eighth season with returning judges Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez. Daphne Oz joins the show as a new judge.