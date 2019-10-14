MasterChef Junior Live! brings competition to Santa Rosa

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 14, 2019, 1:39PM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Local fans of “MasterChef Junior” can get a taste of the culinary competition when a live version of the TV show arrives in Santa Rosa this weekend.

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to the Luther Burbank Center on Oct. 19.

The stage show includes head-to-head cooking demonstrations, food challenges and Q-and-A sessions with former "MasterChef Junior" contestants including Season 5 winner Jasmine Stewart, Season 6's Evan Estrada, Season 7's Matthew Smith and Season 7 finalist Malia Brauer.

Tickets cost $30-$55, while meet-and-greet tickets cost $85. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org or masterchefjuniorlive.com.

The TV show, based on the format of the U.K. series, Junior MasterChef, wrapped Season 7 in June. The show has been renewed for an eighth season with returning judges Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez. Daphne Oz joins the show as a new judge.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine