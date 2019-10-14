Disney spent the day tweeting its bizarre films from the '70s and early '80s

Disney decided to mine our collective nostalgia to hype its new streaming service Disney+ on Monday by tweeting out images of nearly everything it has ever made - except, of course, "Song of the South" - in one giant thread that sprawled over several hours.

The marketing ploy seemed intended to generate buzz around its library, which thanks to various mergers and partnerships now includes everything from Marvel Cinematic Universe to National Geographic specials to the "Star Wars" franchise to Disney Channel original movies. But it also reminded us all of the incredibly strange stretch of movies Disney made from the early 1970s to the mid-1980s, when it tried transitioning from corny children's fare to edgier pictures - often to hilariously disastrous results.

Disney has faced a few bumps in the road en route to becoming the behemoth it is today. At the beginning of 1941, after "Pinocchio" and "Fantasia" flopped (only to be revived years later), the company was $3 million in debt. A cartoonist strike later that year certainly didn't help matters. To remain afloat, the company produced and distributed U.S. propaganda, funded by the government, before finally recovering with 1950′s "Cinderella."

For about two more decades, the company continued making children movies like these, but it hit a wall in the 1970s.

The company spent the early part of the decade pumping out animal-based fare like "The Barefoot Executive" (about Kurt Russell and his chimpanzee, who can predict which television shows will be hits), "Million Dollar Duck" (which is not about a family with a duck, as you might imagine, but about a family with a goose who lays golden eggs), "Justin Morgan had a Horse" (about one of the first breeds of horse developed in America and their owner, a guy named Justin), "The Biscuit Eater" (about two young dudes and their dog, who is frustratingly named "Moreover") and "The Bears and I" (about a Vietnam vet and three bears living on an island). There's clearly some nostalgia for these, as currently a DVD copy of that last one is going for $229.95 on Amazon, even though as Disney made clear today, it will also be included on Disney +.

For the most part, these movies were not good. In fact, most of these movies were very, very bad. "Million Dollar Duck" was reportedly one of three movies Gene Siskel ever walked out on. His partner-in-criticism Roger Ebert wrote this incredible paragraph about it:

"Walt Disney's '$1,000,000 Duck' is one of the most profoundly stupid movies I've ever seen. It is a movie about a duck that gets an overdose of radiation and starts laying golden eggs. It is also about the people who won the duck, and about how greed and avarice appear in their lives, and about the lesson in love and understanding that the father gets when his son runs away with the duck and becomes trapped on a ladder between the ledges of two tall buildings, and about how the father gets a fair trial from the American judiciary system."

More importantly to Disney, these movies failed to rake in as much money as its animated films during this period, such as "Robin Hood" and "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh." At the same time, special-effects-laden thrillers like "Jaws" and "Star Wars" were dominating the box office. So Disney decided to break bad and follow the trend by turning its attention to the decidedly un-Disney genres of horror and science fiction.