Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 18-Oct. 27, 2019

Besides the many Halloween events this week, there's plenty of live music and stand-up comedy happening throughout Sonoma County. Some best bets are:

Friday, Oct. 18

"Between Riverside and Crazy": Drama, Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$42 VIP. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Alan Reid and Rob van Sante: Traditional and original Scottish folk songs. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Richard Powers: Featuring the author’s 12th novel, "The Overstory," winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in fiction. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

John Gorka: Singer/songwriter, 1980s folk music. 8 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $30-$33. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

"Boom": Doomsday comedy with a major global catastrophic event striking the planet. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Nov. 9. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"The Laramie Project": Devastating hate crime that took the life of a gay college student. Opens 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $5-$28. Thorough Nov. 3. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Witch: East Coast-based metal band. 8 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"Wait Until Dark": Classic scary thriller. Opens 7:30 p.m., Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Epic Friday Night Comedy: Anniversary show with Sydney Sigerts, Chris Fernandinson, headliner Ellis Rodriguez and host Kala Keller. 8 p.m. Epicenter, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Heather Pasternak: Comedian with appearances on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert" and "The Mindy Project." 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The American Chamber Players: Chamber music ensemble, program includes Mozart, Raimi and Beethoven. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

MasterChef Junior Live: Culinary hit TV show format with competitions, immersive audience experience and more. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30-$55, VIP $85. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.