Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 18-Oct. 27, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 15, 2019, 12:05PM
Updated 53 minutes ago

Besides the many Halloween events this week, there's plenty of live music and stand-up comedy happening throughout Sonoma County. Some best bets are:

"MasterChef Junior Live!"

A live stage version of the culinary hit TV show features head-to-head cooking demonstrations, food challenges and Q&A sessions with former “MasterChef Junior” contestants at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center. Tickets cost $30-$55, VIP $85. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Healdsburg Crush

The wine tasting festival features more than 60 participating wineries, food vendors and a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Healdsburg Plaza. Age 21 and older only. Tickets cost $90. Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. For more information, visit healdsburgcrush.com.

Richard Power

Meet the author and hear him talk about his 12th novel, "The Overstory," winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in fiction, at 7 p.m. Friday at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, Oct. 18

"Between Riverside and Crazy": Drama, Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$42 VIP. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Alan Reid and Rob van Sante: Traditional and original Scottish folk songs. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Richard Powers: Featuring the author’s 12th novel, "The Overstory," winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in fiction. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

John Gorka: Singer/songwriter, 1980s folk music. 8 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $30-$33. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

"Boom": Doomsday comedy with a major global catastrophic event striking the planet. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Nov. 9. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"The Laramie Project": Devastating hate crime that took the life of a gay college student. Opens 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $5-$28. Thorough Nov. 3. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Witch: East Coast-based metal band. 8 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"Wait Until Dark": Classic scary thriller. Opens 7:30 p.m., Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Epic Friday Night Comedy: Anniversary show with Sydney Sigerts, Chris Fernandinson, headliner Ellis Rodriguez and host Kala Keller. 8 p.m. Epicenter, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Heather Pasternak: Comedian with appearances on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert" and "The Mindy Project." 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The American Chamber Players: Chamber music ensemble, program includes Mozart, Raimi and Beethoven. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

MasterChef Junior Live: Culinary hit TV show format with competitions, immersive audience experience and more. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30-$55, VIP $85. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

LumaFest: Community celebration with performances, arts and crafts, food, nonprofit organizations, activities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma campus. Free. For more information, visit lumafest.santarosa.edu.

Motley Inc. and Immortallica: Motley Crue and Metallica tribute bands. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Mostly Python festival: Improv comedy, live music, contests, vendors and outdoor movie night. 1-10 p.m. Toad in the Hole Pub, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-544-8623 or visit thetoadpub.com.

Russian Tea and Fragrance Festival: Tea service, entertainment, open gardens, nursery sale, more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Russian River Rose Co., Healdsburg. $5. For more information, call 707-433-7455 or visit russian-river-rose.com.

Food Truck Cinemas: Comedy-horror drama "Hocus Pocus," live music, food trucks. 5-11 p.m., Bennett Valley Golf Course (outdoors), Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$35. For more information, visit foodtruckcinemas.com.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Santa Rosa Comic Con: Comic book, toy and fantasy convention. Guest artists, actors and musicians. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information, visit santarosacomiccon.com.

Kathy Kallick Bluegrass Band: Grammy Award-winning West Coast bluegrass. 7:30-10 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

Christopher Houlihan: Organist, program includes Bach, Schumann and Guilmant. 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Well Known Strangers: Country soul band, Back Yard BBQ Series. 4 p.m., Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets cost $10, $25 includes barbecue. For more information, call 707-795-5118 or visit hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Healdsburg Crush: Wine tasting festival featuring 60-plus wineries, silent auction, food vendors. 21 and older only. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Healdsburg Plaza. $90, benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. For more information, visit healdsburgcrush.com.

Monday, Oct. 21

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: "A is for Autumn," activities for toddlers and their caregivers, 10 a.m.-noon. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4436 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

The Kinsey Sicks: A cappella-singing drag queens. Songs and political satire, adult content. 7:30 p.m. Congregation Ner Shalom (New Cotati Cabaret). Tickets cost $35, VIP $48. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Dia de los Muertos: Artwork and altars designed in memory of loved ones. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County. Tickets cost $7-$10. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Dav Pilkey: Creator of "Dog Man" and "Captain Underpants" series, "DoGood Tour." 7 p.m. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets cost $20, sold out. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Jonathan Richman: Folk and rock singer/songwriter and guitarist, with drummer Tommy Larkin. 8 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Remy Lai: Featured book, illustrated middle-grade novel "Pie in the Sky." 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Liz Lerman: "Wicked Bodies" lecture and performance excerpts addressing women’s bodies over multiple historic periods. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Oct. 25

Tainted Love: High-energy show, greatest hits of the 1980s. 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Take Me to the River Live!": Music of New Orleans, six musical acts. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Heather Box and Juilan Mocine-McQueen: "How Your Story Sets You Free," a guide to personal storytelling. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Abstract": Art exhibit opening reception. 6-7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Dec. 1. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Juanito Pascual New Flamenco Trio: Acclaimed flamenco guitarists. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Halloween Carnival Meet the Makers Fundraiser: Games, food, music, Cosplayers, costume and pumpkin-carving contests. 5-8 p.m. 180 Studios, Santa Rosa. Free, registration requested. For more information, visit 180studios.org.

Dennis Quaid and Jamie James: Rock ’n’ roll and country-soul. 6:30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $39-$119, meet-and-greet additional $50. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

The Natural Disasters: North Bay improv comedy troupe. 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

FeatPrints: Little Feat tribute band, current songs to ’70s hits. 8 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Cirque du Sebastopol: La Gente SF, Midtown Social, Showgirl Temple burlesque show. 9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $25. Different acts Oct. 26. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Intocable (Untouchable): Norteno group from Zapata, Texas. Folk rhythms and pop balladry. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Halloween Covers Show: Acts present hits by Green Day, Paramore, Nirvana,The Misfits and more. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

North Bay Science Discovery Day: Hands-on STEM activities and experiences for kids. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit northbayscience.org.

Halloween at Howarth: Trick-or-treating, Fun Zone with arts and crafts and more. Register for time slots at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 and 2 p.m. Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. $6-$15. For more information, call 707-543-3737 or visit srcity.org.

Sonoma Bach: "Scepter’d Isle," Elizabethan music, opening recital of the season., 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

NorCal Exotic Erotic Ball: Adult-themed Halloween party, costume contest, erotic art gallery, runway show. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $80. For more information, visit norcalexoticerotic.com.

The B-52s: Rock ’n’ roll party band, plus The English Beat. 7:30 p.m. Oxbow RiverStage, Napa. Tickets cost $55-$125. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

Lewis Black: Comedic rants about life’s absurdities, from politics to social media. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. $55-$75. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, Oct. 27

"Girls Night Out – The Show": Male dancers, choreographed dance numbers, "Unleashed Tour." 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $19.95-$24.95, VIP $39.95-$74.95. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Funtazmagoria: Mad Scientist Lab, Glow Studio, costume parade. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $9-$12. For more information, call 707-546-4069 or visit cmosc.org.

Halloween with Harry Potter: Santa Rosa Symphony and Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy. Costumes encouraged. 2 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Jason Mraz: Grammy-winning folk, pop, hip-hop and soft rock singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $79.50-$125.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Quitters: Stevie Coyle and Glenn Houston, Americana/acoustic and electric guitar duo. 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Dia de los Muertos: Live music, Baile Folklorico, pozole, altars, kids’ activities. Noon until dark. Healdsburg Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-385-1282 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org.

