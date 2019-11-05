Santa Rosa native plays Sebastopol, direct from England

With a voice as clear and true as crystal and lyrics that lead you to explore thoughts and feelings from a new perspective, singer and songwriter Jesca Hoop has established a worldwide reputation.

And yet, even though she lived for the past 11 years in Manchester, England, the Santa Rosa native and Santa Rosa High School graduate has never forgotten her hometown.

“I talk about Sonoma County from every stage I sing on,” said Hoop, 39, by phone from a recent performance tour stop in Germany. “I represent myself as a Sonoma County girl.”

She has repeatedly made the trip back to Northern California, and she’ll return once again to perform Sunday at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol.

Until her fifth and most recent album, “Stonechild,” recorded in Bristol, Hoop was still returning to California to record.

“My previous records were made with the same group of friends,” she said. “Before this, I used to make records in L.A. but my very first batch of songs was recorded in west Sonoma County.”

But for “Stonechild,” she teamed up with producer John Parish, known for his work with PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding and This is the Kit. Kate Stables (also known as This is the Kit) contributed to the vocals on the album, along with Rozi Plain and Lucius.

“This record does things the others did not,” Hoop said. “It’s dark throughout, but I don’t mean that with the connotation that it’s negative. I mean that it goes to a deeper place. Music can go places that are otherwise hard to reach.”

While some musicians cite specific artists that have inspired them, Hoop did not name any.

“I have no idea how my work is influenced by other music.” she said. “ I’m sure it is. I brought an older American music base (to this album.) For me, that goes reaches farther back to the Ozarks and the Appalachians.”

After the Sebastopol show, Hoop will go on to play Oakland, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York, ending with Boston on Nov. 23.

“I’ll be touring until Thanksgiving week,” she said. “We’re already working on new music. I should be touring throughout 2020, so I shouldn’t be able to focus too much on my recording, but I love performing and I love the audience.”

It’s not Hoop’s first appearance at the Sebastopol HopMonk. She performed there at the long-running Monday Night Edutainment series with DJ Jacques, founded in 2001.

“Jacques is an old friend,” Hoop said. “We used to party.”

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.