Nightbeats: A moment to ponder memories awakened by Kincade fire

I, LIKE GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, AM NOT GOING TO SUGARCOAT IT. It doesn’t feel genuine to turn in the list of events I planned to share with readers this week. I could talk about the Cat Power show at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma on Nov. 2 or discuss the Dia de los Muertos Selena night at Ca’ Momi Osteria in Napa on Nov. 1, but it is hard to think about those events when a statewide emergency has been declared.

Before you set out for any events, it’d be smart to check websites to make sure they haven’t been canceled.

I understand the need for human connection at times like these, especially as events cancel and many locals are left without power.

Favorite traditions like the Oct. 26 Halloween Covers show at The Phoenix Theater became makeshift evacuation centers with power cords for attendees to charge their phones. Social media is full of fire updates and pictures of people evacuating, some of them musicians I’ve reported on.

As of this writing, earlier this week, the air quality is poor and some of us have had to dig out the mask we hoped we would never have to use again. By Tuesday night, several news outlets reported the Kincade fire had grown to more than 75,000 acres.

More than 180,000 people were asked to evacuate their homes, and many of us are on edge as the reports come in.

For those of us who grew up in the North Bay, it’s foreign to be packing emergency kits rather than planning fall activities we’ve come to love.

Memories of carving pumpkins, baking Halloween cookies and watching the leaves fall, are replaced with ash and smoke.

There’s no sense of when people will be able to return to their homes and it’s hard to think of what comes next when the now is so prevalent.

It feels like our towns have barely had a chance to recoup before being kicked down— almost like picking at a fresh wound before it’s fully healed.

If the 2017 fires are anything to go by, there is no doubt that the North Bay will be able to pick itself back up. Sonoma County is full of strong-willed people who will work to put the pieces back together once the fire settles.

Local fire benefits will give music lovers a place to heal. The atmosphere might be somber, as it was in 2017 at the Atlas Coffee Club when New Trust singer Josh Staples hosted a benefit show at Atlas Coffee featuring Hard Girls, Brown Bags and Bad Thoughts. We might see compilations like the “Out of the Fire” benefit CD recorded at Prairie Sun Studios in Cotati ,which helped local musicians replace instruments lost in the fire.

Outside help will likely come again. The Home Sick Festival curated by Ceremony brought the Rohnert Park band back to town after the majority of the members moved out of the area.

Band Together Bay Area saw Metallica, along with G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews, Dead & Company and more perform at AT&T Park to raise millions for fire relief.

The time for reporting on the arts, music and what our community does after the fire will come, and I will be here to write about it once the smoke settles but for now, I am using this space to remind us that we have come together before, and we will again.

Help us keep the beat. Write Estefany at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com or find her on Twitter @_estefancy and @estefancy on Instagram.