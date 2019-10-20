Tara Firma Farms’ Pumpkins on Pikes a benefit for its foundation

October 19, 2019, 8:57PM
Updated -1 minutes ago

To impale jack-o’-lanterns on pikes and array them, all aglow, in a corn field?

That’s a tad eerie. But, hey, it’s almost Halloween.

Helping to create the autumnal spectacle made for all-family fun Saturday at greater Petaluma’s Tara Firma Farms, a 250-acre agricultural oasis graced by a nonprofit foundation that showcases regenerative farming.

The admission fee to Pumpkins on Pikes, a benefit for the foundation, brought guests a pumpkin for carving. Kids and adults took to the creative task with glee.

There was also live music by The Vivants and, of course, food and drink. Folks chose from among meat and vegetarian offerings, and stepped to the bar for beer, wine, cider and a range of nonalcoholic choices.

The piked pumpkins were set out in the cornfield, and as darkness fell, were lit. The effect of the elevated jack-o’-lanterns glowing there beneath the stars was quite magical.

Members of the hosting Squire-Eldridge family practice and work to educate others about an approach to agriculture that’s sustainable and kind to the environment, making use of food waste and local compost, and removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Located south of Petaluma on I Street Extension, near San Antonio Road, Tara Firma Farms, produces pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb, poultry and vegetables. It also boasts a lake for catch-and-release fishing and a farm store.

