Netflix releases trailer for Camp fire documentary 'Fire in Paradise'

Netflix has released the trailer to a documentary that tells stories of 2018's deadly Camp fire.

"Fire in Paradise" chronicles the most destructive fire in California's history, which left the Butte County town of Paradise destroyed and killed 85 people.

The 40-minute film includes interviews with dispatchers, first responders and survivors.

It premieres on the streaming service Nov. 1 .