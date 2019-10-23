Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 25-Nov. 3, 2019

Tainted Love: High-energy show, greatest hits of the 1980s. 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Take Me to the River Live!": Music of New Orleans, six musical acts. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Heather Box and Juilan Mocine-McQueen: "How Your Story Sets You Free," a guide to personal storytelling. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Abstract": Art exhibit opening reception. 6-7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Dec. 1. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Juanito Pascual New Flamenco Trio: Acclaimed flamenco guitarists. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Halloween Carnival Meet the Makers Fundraiser: Games, food, music, Cosplayers, costume and pumpkin-carving contests. 5-8 p.m. 180 Studios, Santa Rosa. Free, registration requested. For more information, visit 180studios.org.

Dennis Quaid and Jamie James: Rock ’n’ roll and country-soul. 6:30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $39-$119, meet-and-greet additional $50. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

The Natural Disasters: North Bay improv comedy troupe. 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

FeatPrints: Little Feat tribute band, current songs to ’70s hits. 8 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Cirque du Sebastopol: La Gente SF, Midtown Social, Showgirl Temple burlesque show. 9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $25. Different acts Oct. 26. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Intocable (Untouchable): Norteno group from Zapata, Texas. Folk rhythms and pop balladry. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Halloween Covers Show: Acts present hits by Green Day, Paramore, Nirvana,The Misfits and more. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

North Bay Science Discovery Day: Hands-on STEM activities and experiences for kids. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit northbayscience.org.

Halloween at Howarth: Trick-or-treating, Fun Zone with arts and crafts and more. Register for time slots at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 and 2 p.m. Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. $6-$15. For more information, call 707-543-3737 or visit srcity.org.

Sonoma Bach: "Scepter’d Isle," Elizabethan music, opening recital of the season., 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

NorCal Exotic Erotic Ball: Adult-themed Halloween party, costume contest, erotic art gallery, runway show. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $80. For more information, visit norcalexoticerotic.com.

The B-52s: Rock ’n’ roll party band, plus The English Beat. 7:30 p.m. Oxbow RiverStage, Napa. Tickets cost $55-$125. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

Lewis Black: Comedic rants about life’s absurdities, from politics to social media. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. $55-$75. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.