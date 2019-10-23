Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 25-Nov. 3, 2019

El Dia de Los Muertos events, Halloween celebrations and themed fests are coming to the North Bay over the next week.

Friday, Oct. 25

Tainted Love: High-energy show, greatest hits of the 1980s. 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Take Me to the River Live!": Music of New Orleans, six musical acts. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Heather Box and Juilan Mocine-McQueen: "How Your Story Sets You Free," a guide to personal storytelling. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Abstract": Art exhibit opening reception. 6-7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Dec. 1. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Juanito Pascual New Flamenco Trio: Acclaimed flamenco guitarists. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Halloween Carnival Meet the Makers Fundraiser: Games, food, music, Cosplayers, costume and pumpkin-carving contests. 5-8 p.m. 180 Studios, Santa Rosa. Free, registration requested. For more information, visit 180studios.org.

Dennis Quaid and Jamie James: Rock ’n’ roll and country-soul. 6:30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $39-$119, meet-and-greet additional $50. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

The Natural Disasters: North Bay improv comedy troupe. 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

FeatPrints: Little Feat tribute band, current songs to ’70s hits. 8 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Cirque du Sebastopol: La Gente SF, Midtown Social, Showgirl Temple burlesque show. 9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $25. Different acts Oct. 26. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Intocable (Untouchable): Norteno group from Zapata, Texas. Folk rhythms and pop balladry. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Halloween Covers Show: Acts present hits by Green Day, Paramore, Nirvana,The Misfits and more. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

North Bay Science Discovery Day: Hands-on STEM activities and experiences for kids. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit northbayscience.org.

Halloween at Howarth: Trick-or-treating, Fun Zone with arts and crafts and more. Register for time slots at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 and 2 p.m. Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. $6-$15. For more information, call 707-543-3737 or visit srcity.org.

Sonoma Bach: "Scepter’d Isle," Elizabethan music, opening recital of the season., 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

NorCal Exotic Erotic Ball: Adult-themed Halloween party, costume contest, erotic art gallery, runway show. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $80. For more information, visit norcalexoticerotic.com.

The B-52s: Rock ’n’ roll party band, plus The English Beat. 7:30 p.m. Oxbow RiverStage, Napa. Tickets cost $55-$125. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

Lewis Black: Comedic rants about life’s absurdities, from politics to social media. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. $55-$75. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, Oct. 27

"Girls Night Out – The Show": Male dancers, choreographed dance numbers, "Unleashed Tour." 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $19.95-$24.95, VIP $39.95-$74.95. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Funtazmagoria: Mad Scientist Lab, Glow Studio, costume parade. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $9-$12. For more information, call 707-546-4069 or visit cmosc.org.

Halloween with Harry Potter: Santa Rosa Symphony and Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy. Costumes encouraged. 2 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Jason Mraz: Grammy-winning folk, pop, hip-hop and soft rock singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $79.50-$125.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Quitters: Stevie Coyle and Glenn Houston, Americana/acoustic and electric guitar duo. 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Dia de los Muertos: Live music, Baile Folklorico, pozole, altars, kids’ activities. Noon until dark. Healdsburg Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-385-1282 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org.

Monday, Oct. 28

Alex Alpharaoh: Spoken word artist whose “WET: A DACAmented Journey” details his life an an undocumented American. 7-8:30 p.m. Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35, VIP $75. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or visit sonomaspeakerseries.com.

El Dia de los Muertos: Community altar project. Collective effort or individual altars accepted. Opens 11 a.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Free. Through Nov. 2. For more information, call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

"Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas": Offbeat musical-comedy documentary, plus four shorts. Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival. 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $11-$14. For more information, call 707-528-4222 or visit jccsoco.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Stax City: Rhythm and blues band. 8 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $15, benefits Flat Broke Farm Animal Rescue. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Thursday, Oct. 31

"Frankenstein": Film screening with Sonoma State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble musical accompaniment. Costumes welcome. 7:30 p.m. Person Theatre, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-664-2324 or visit music.sonoma.edu.

Whitney: Indie folk, rock and soul band, plus Halloween activities, costume contest. 6-10 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $50. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Halloween Bash with the THUGZ: Cosmic Americana and old-time psychedelic band, plus costume contest. 7:30-10 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Blind Scream: Two bone-chilling haunted houses, Last Ride coffin experience. Final night, 7-11 p.m. Former Sears Auto Center, Santa Rosa Plaza. Tickets cost $15-$35. For more information, call 707-837-1928 or visit blindscream.com

Friday, Nov. 1

Dia de los Muertos Celebration: Community altar, live music by Los Cumbiancheros, Catrina costume contest, kids’ activities. 4-7 p.m. Monte Rio Community Center. Free. For more information, visit friendsofmonterio.org.

Freaky Tales: Ship Wrek, Nedd, Tyler Chase, Michelin, Awran and more, plus Halloween costume contest. 7:30 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Choral Festival: Performances by Bay Area and Sonoma County high school singers, plus clinics. All day. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

New Copasetics: Soulful roots rock and twang, CD release party. 8:30 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com

Disney’s "The Lion King Kids": A Theater for Children live production. Opens 7 p.m. Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-483-5800 or visit atheaterforchildren.com.

El Dia de los Muertos: Sunset procession, lowrider car show, live music and entertainment, food vendors. 5-8 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/windsor-el-dia-de-los-muertos.

Saturday, Nov. 2

NorCal Beer Geeks Festival: Craft beer tasting, live music, food. 1-4 p.m. Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. $15-$40, benefits Sonoma County Vet Connect. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Mijares: Mexican singer/songwriter, "Rompecabezas" tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $51-$156. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Cat Power: Indie rock, folk, soul and blues singer/songwriter. 6:30 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $55. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Jenny Zigrino: Comedian and actress with late-night TV standup credits. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Ghost Army: Psychedelic math rock punk trio, plus Name, Stimuli and Zeroclient. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $12. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Wine & Food Affair: Tasting along the Wine Road of Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2-3, northern Sonoma County. Tickets cost $35-$95. For more information, call 707-433-4335 or visit wineroad.com.

Béla Fleck and the Santa Rosa Symphony: 16-time Grammy-winning modern banjo master. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $24-$87. Through Nov. 4. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

El Dia de los Muertos: Live music and entertainment, food and art vendors, candlelight procession with giant puppets. 4-10 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/el-dia-de-los-muertos-petaluma.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Cash & King: Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley tributes. 7 p.m. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

The Farallons with Chimney Full of Birds: Roots, Americana and folk and rock. First Sunday Songwriter Series. 3-5 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/songwriters.

