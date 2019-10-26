180 Studios makerspace plays host to elaborate Halloween fundraiser

You needn’t ask if the costumes that horrified and delighted a Halloween party south of Santa Rosa on Friday night were handmade.

Making by hand is what happens at 180 Studios, the nonprofit makerspace on Todd Road.

The family-friendly Halloween Carnival capped a month of costuming workshops at the 15,000-square-foot center dedicated to celebrating and promoting the joy of conceiving and making something yourself.

Hobbyists of all ages and also students and people in business go to 180 Studios to learn and engage in industrial and creative arts, engineering and design.

Friday, guests in made-it-themselves costumes stepped into a mazelike array of Halloween vignettes.

Among the attractions: an animatronic head, black-light ghouls and a drill-speared Pikachu that spurted green blood.

There were refreshments, obviously. The makers of Old Caz Beer of Rohnert Park told proudly of how they’d made their brewery’s signage, beer tap handles and other accoutrement right there at 180 Studios.

The carnival, free to all, featured also a raffle and opportunities to donate to the community makerspace.

That there were games and a costume contest probably goes without saying.

A big hit was the pumpkin carving and the judging of the carnival’s best jack-o’-lanterns.