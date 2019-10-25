Kincade fire, air quality and power outage force Sonoma County event cancellations

As the Kincade fire continues to burn, and poor air quality and power outages persist, some local events are being cancelled or postponed.

Here are the latest announcements:

The Francis Ford Coppola Winery at Geyserville was closed Friday and will be closed Saturday. Sunday’s Halloween Carnival at the winery is canceled, said Rick Toyota, Vice Presdent for Direct to Consumer at the winery.

The Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg canceled Thursday night’s performance of “The Laramie Project,” but plans to go ahead with the Friday show. The production is scheduled to continue through Nov. 3. “It will be day by day at this point,” said Tom Brand, executive director at the theater.

A Good Run, producers of the Hallowine Run (formerly the Healdsburg Wine Country Half Marathon) was forced to cancel its a half marathon and 10K scheduled for Saturday.

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market’s Pumpkin Festival has been postponed from Saturday until Nov. 2.

In the town of Geyserville, which remains under an evacuation order, the Fall Colors & Vintage Car Show, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled.

The Corazon Healdsburg Dia de los Muertos observance, originally set for Sunday in Healdsburg Plaza, will be rescheduled for a later date, to be announced.

The Lucky Band concert planned for Saturday at the Healdsburg Regional Library was canceled.

The Laguna De Santa Rosa Foundation has canceled its Saturday “Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna” event.

“We made this decision in solidarity with our emergency responders and with safety for you and your children as our absolute highest priority,” the Laguna’s website stated.

The Occidental Center for the Arts still plans to go on with its Juanito Pascual Trio concert Friday, but has postponed the scheduled Sunday show by The Quitters: Glenn Houston & Stevie Coyle.

In Rohnert Park, Spreckels Performing Arts Center has received notice from PG&E that it may lose power starting Saturday for an unknown duration, said spokeswoman Jennifer Griego.

“If this happens, we will have to cancel our performances of ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ on Saturday and/or Sunday. If we do lose power we will post a notification on our Facebook page as well as notify those who have already purchased tickets via email as soon as possible,” Griego said.

“Since this is the last weekend of performances for this production anyone who has purchased tickets for Saturday or Sunday may move their tickets to tonight’s (Friday) performance, which is at 7:30 p.m., or to one of our future productions,” she continued. “Please call the box office which is open today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) noon to 5 p. m, at 707-588-3400 if you have any further questions.”

The Sonoma State University Art Gallery on the Rohnert Park campus will be closed this weekend.

Bruce Reizenman, owner and executive chef at Park Avenue Catering, said two weddings planned by clients for the Alexander Valley have been moved to other venues. A Friday wedding now will be held in Santa Rosa, with a Saturday now set for Petaluma.

“So far, no one has canceled or postponed,” he said.

