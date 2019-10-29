Kincade fire evacuations, power outages force more event cancellations

As firefighters continue to battle the Kincade fire, large areas of the county remain under evacuation orders and PG&E continues to schedule precautionary power outages, venues throughout the county continue to cancel or postpone events. Following are some of the events that have been canceled or postponed.

NORTH SONOMA COUNTY

The 21st annual Wine & Food Affair tasting along the Wine Road of Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been canceled. It may be rescheduled, but that has not yet been determined. The Wine Road office will be closed all this week. Check for updates at wineroad.com

SANTA ROSA

The Pumpkin Nights interactive exhibition was originally scheduled to run through Sunday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which is in use as evacuation center, but organizers have canceled the remainder of its engagement. Ticket holders for last Saturday through next Sunday will receive automatic refunds.

The sixth annual NorCal Beer Geeks Beer Festival scheduled for Saturday at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, which is also housing evacuees, has been postponed.

The TEDx talks planned for Saturday at Sonoma Country Day School have been postponed. Check tedxsonomacounty.com for an update.

The Saturday comedy show by Jenny Zigrino at the Flamingo Hotel has been canceled.

The 10th anniversary celebration planned for Saturday at the Calabi Gallery in Santa Rosa, has been postponed until further notice. Check for updates at 707-781-7070 or calabigallery.com

The Bird Rescue Center in Santa Rosa has postponed its monthly open house from Saturday until Nov. 9, conditions permitting.

ROHNERT PARK

The Sonoma State University campus will remain closed until Saturday. Two screenings of the 1931 film “Frankenstein,” set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Evert B. Person Theatre on campus — to have been accompanied by members of Sonoma State Unversity Symphonic Wind Ensemble — have been canceled. Weill Hall on campus is expected to reopen midday Saturday and the Santa Rosa Symphony plans to go ahead with three concerts feature banjoist and composer Bela Fleck, set to run Saturday through Monday.

PETALUMA

Dia de Lois Muertos Petaluma 2019, set for Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, has been canceled.

SAN RAFAEL

The Osher Marin Jewish Community Center, where actor John Lithgow is scheduled to talk Thursday about his book, “Dumpty,” has been closed until further notice due to power outages, but Lithgow’s appearance had not been canceled as of Tuesday afternoon, organizers said.

