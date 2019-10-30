Some Halloween events, extra important during the Kincade fire, will go on in Sonoma County

With all that’s going on just now in smoky, scary Sonoma County, and with all the uncertainty around what may come next, many are having to say “no” to Halloween this year.

But that doesn’t mean there will be no Halloween.

Mindful that for legions of kids Halloween is the No. 1 or No. 2 holiday of the year, and that a good many of those kids have been chased from their homes, folks across the county are working to assure that the Kincade fire won’t defeat trick-or-treating.

Petaluma

A desire “to bring a sense of normal to our children” inspired Jessica Marcy and the Petaluma Mothers’ Club to take on an evening of indoor Halloween fun at the Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country.

Though the event is targeted for children in evacuation centers, Marcy, the club’s vice president, said that “anyone can come.”

The trick-or-treating at the hotel on the Petaluma River happens from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Marcy said people interested in donating candy or costumes, or in volunteering to help, can email her at vp@petalumamothersclub.org.

Also in Petaluma, the city’s Downtown Merchants Association intends to go ahead with its Halloween Trick or Treat Trail. Dozens of downtown merchants will dole treats to kids 12 and younger from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.

At the Seed Bank on Petaluma Boulevard North, children can expect packs of seeds.

Said manager Ellyn Mavalwalla, “It’s wonderful to hear kids ask for broccoli or kale, and not be disappointed that we don’t give out candy.”

Marie McCusker, who runs the Petaluma Downtown Association, expects that this year the Trick or Treat Trail will be “a great diversion for many of the kids in the evacuation centers.

“It’s very important for a lot of kids to go trick-or-treating,” McCusker said. “And we don’t want them to miss out.”

Cotati

Just up the highway in Cotati, municipal leaders will host City Hall-Oween.

From 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, parents may bring their children to City Hall on West Sierra Avenue and the neighboring Veronda-Falletti Ranch.

Kids can show off their costumes, select a treat or two and take in the decorations that will transform the government center into an autumnal wonderland. Among the visual attractions: a “Haunted Hallway” created by students in a recreation, tourism and hospitality class at Rancho Cotate High School.

Another must-see will be the scarecrow display at the Veronda-Falletti ranch adjacent to city hall.

Rohnert Park

Anyone affected by the fire or the power shutoff is invited to bring the kids to the Rohnert Park Community Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

The party by the city and Discovery Church will include the screening of the film, “Coco”.

Sonoma Valley

Spooktacular Sonoma will get underway on the Sonoma Plaza at 2 p.m. on Halloween, and continue until 5.

Intended for families with children 10 and younger, Spooktacular Sonoma is a Halloween celebration that’s hosted by the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau and that involves merchants all around the city Plaza.

Guests can check in at the visitors center, 453 First St. E., and pick up a map of the participating businesses. Then they visit as many of the merchants as the little ones can handle.