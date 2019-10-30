Subscribe

Kevin Hart says world 'forever changed' by car wreck

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 30, 2019, 6:59AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Kevin Hart says his "world was forever changed" after he suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California.

In a video posted Tuesday night on Instagram, the 40-year-old thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he now sees life differently.

Hart says not to take today for granted.

The video shows Hart struggling to walk and doing physical therapy with a scar on his back.

Hart says he's "thankful for life" and is looking forward "to an amazing 2020."

The California Highway Patrol said the man driving Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda accelerated recklessly and lost control on Sept. 1. The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree. No one was wearing seatbelts.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine