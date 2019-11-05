‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor Brian Tarantina dies at 60

Brian Tarantina, a character actor known for playing a comedy club emcee on the Emmy Award-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” was found dead Saturday at his home in Manhattan. He was 60.

His publicist, Laurie Smith, confirmed his death. She said Tarantina died of complications from a severe health crisis he experienced a few months ago.

About 12:40 a.m., police officers responded to a call of an unconscious male inside an apartment in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York. Officers said they found Tarantina unresponsive on his couch and pronounced him dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Tarantina was born on March 27, 1959, in New York. He attended a performing arts school now known as the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where he began pursuing an acting career.

In the 1980s, he appeared in Broadway productions including “Angels Fall” and “Biloxi Blues.”