Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 8-Nov. 17, 2019

With the Kincade fire nearing containment, Sonoma County residents can look forward to entertaining events throughout the week that may help them regain their sense of normalcy. Head to a festival, have some laughs at a stand-up comedy show or relax at a concert.

Some best bets are:

"Hunka Hunka Hula Revue"

It’s November, and of course, that means it’s hula time. At least it does at Murphy’s Irish Pub on the Sonoma Plaza, which will present dancing, music, food and music at 8 p.m. Friday. 461 E. First St., Sonoma. All ages. No cover charge. For more information, visit sonomapub.com.

North Bay Cabarets’s "XXX Circus"

Billed as an “unhinged adults-only variety show,” featuring the Bay Area’s hottest underground performers, this show starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Whiskey Tip bar in Santa Rosa. Age 21 and older only. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, visit northbaycabaret.com.

Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival

See work by more than 100 local artists, crafters and designers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit dearhandmadelife.com.

Friday, Nov. 8

Sonoma State University Symphonic Chorus: Students, staff, faculty and community members in concert. 7:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Walking the Camino – Six Ways to Santiago": The pilgrimage to the shrine of St. James, plus Q&A with director/producer. 7 p.m., Third Street Cinema, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit santarosacinemas.com.

Rodney Crowell: Grammy-winning country singer/songwriter. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30-$48. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Frolic: Death thrash band, plus four other acts, including Brain Death’s final show. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Danish String Quartet: Chamber music, program features Bach, Shostakovich and Beethoven. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Antonio Rocha and Friends: Storytelling program, part of the Storytelling Association of California Community Conference activities. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hotel Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call saccc.brownpapertickets.com.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Branford Marsalis Quartet: Grammy Award-winning jazz band. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Formless Form IV": Exhibition of Sho calligraphy. Opening reception, lecture/demonstration with artist Ronald Y Nakasone. 2-4 p.m., Hammerfriar Gallery, Healdsburg. Free. Through Jan. 25, 2020. For more information, call 707-473-9600 or visit hammerfriar.com.

Winterblast: Kid-friendly street party with a parade of rolling sofas, live music, open studios. 5-9:30 p.m., SOFA Arts District, South A Street, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

LoFi Satellites: Alternative psychedelic/rock band, plus 6 Speed Supernova and Seven Days Straight. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Spencer Brewer: Pianist and composer whose music has been featured in numerous movies and television shows. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.