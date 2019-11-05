Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 8-Nov. 17, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2019, 3:09PM
With the Kincade fire nearing containment, Sonoma County residents can look forward to entertaining events throughout the week that may help them regain their sense of normalcy. Head to a festival, have some laughs at a stand-up comedy show or relax at a concert.

Some best bets are:

"Hunka Hunka Hula Revue"

It’s November, and of course, that means it’s hula time. At least it does at Murphy’s Irish Pub on the Sonoma Plaza, which will present dancing, music, food and music at 8 p.m. Friday. 461 E. First St., Sonoma. All ages. No cover charge. For more information, visit sonomapub.com.

North Bay Cabarets’s "XXX Circus"

Billed as an “unhinged adults-only variety show,” featuring the Bay Area’s hottest underground performers, this show starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Whiskey Tip bar in Santa Rosa. Age 21 and older only. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, visit northbaycabaret.com.

Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival

See work by more than 100 local artists, crafters and designers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit dearhandmadelife.com.

Friday, Nov. 8

Sonoma State University Symphonic Chorus: Students, staff, faculty and community members in concert. 7:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Walking the Camino – Six Ways to Santiago": The pilgrimage to the shrine of St. James, plus Q&A with director/producer. 7 p.m., Third Street Cinema, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit santarosacinemas.com.

Rodney Crowell: Grammy-winning country singer/songwriter. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30-$48. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Frolic: Death thrash band, plus four other acts, including Brain Death’s final show. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Danish String Quartet: Chamber music, program features Bach, Shostakovich and Beethoven. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Antonio Rocha and Friends: Storytelling program, part of the Storytelling Association of California Community Conference activities. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hotel Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call saccc.brownpapertickets.com.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Branford Marsalis Quartet: Grammy Award-winning jazz band. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Formless Form IV": Exhibition of Sho calligraphy. Opening reception, lecture/demonstration with artist Ronald Y Nakasone. 2-4 p.m., Hammerfriar Gallery, Healdsburg. Free. Through Jan. 25, 2020. For more information, call 707-473-9600 or visit hammerfriar.com.

Winterblast: Kid-friendly street party with a parade of rolling sofas, live music, open studios. 5-9:30 p.m., SOFA Arts District, South A Street, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

LoFi Satellites: Alternative psychedelic/rock band, plus 6 Speed Supernova and Seven Days Straight. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Spencer Brewer: Pianist and composer whose music has been featured in numerous movies and television shows. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Minetti Quartet: Award-winning chamber musicians from Vienna. 7:30 p.m., Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, call 707-874-1124 or visit redwoodarts.org.

Robert Cray Band: Grammy-winning blues, soul and rhythm and blues musician. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $45-$75. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Jose Antonio Vargas: ‘Dear America, Notes of an Undocumented Citizen’ by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Tennessee Queens – Lolo & Garrison Starr: Alternative rock, soul, pop, Americana and folk singers/songwriters. 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Dancing with the Stars: Red Carpet Finale, the Raven’s ninth and final benefit dance competition. 7:30 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $10-$35, VIP $45. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Tom Lehrer tribute: Totally Incorrect Cabaret Singers; comedic satirical songs. 8 p.m., Russian River Hall, Monte Rio. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-243-3184.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Oregonia: Jazz, world and folk traditions inspired by the band Oregon. Parlor Jazz Series. 7 p.m., Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-433-4633 or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Nella: Pop singer/songwriter from the Venezuelan island of Margarita. 3 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Jesca Hoop: Folk and Americana singer/songwriter. 7 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$27. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival: More than 100 local artists, crafters and designers. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit dearhandmadelife.com.

"Rising from the Ashes Two Years Later": Poetry readings hosted by Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla. 2-5 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Magic with Patrick Martin: Comedic show with the internationally acclaimed sleight-of-hand magician. 3 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Banjo Extravaganza: All-star banjo and bluegrass artists, including Leroy Troy, Gina Furtado and Bill Evans. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $23-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858.

Monday, Nov. 11

Free Day at Schulz Museum: Free admission in honor of veterans, and recognizing the Peanuts cartoonist’s military service. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Veterans Day Parade: Live music, Johnathan Parneli and Friends, noon-1 p.m.; parade with flyover 1 p.m.; patriotic ceremony 2:45 p.m.;, Walnut Park, downtown Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-5710 or visit petalumaveteransparade.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

"Abe": Jewish Film Festival, family comedy about a 12-year-old half-Jewish, half-Muslim cook. 1 and 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $11-$14. For more information, call 707-528-4222 or visit jccsoco.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Napa Valley Film Festival: Special events, 75 films, wine and food. Opening day Wednesday, various times and Napa Valley venues. Screenings cost $25. Through Nov. 17. For more information, call 707-226-7500 or visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Marley’s Ghost: Broad scope of Americana and acoustic music. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Celebration of Joni Mitchell: Kimberly Ford’s tribute to the iconic singer/songwriter. 7:30 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $25, VIP $40. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Picturing Philanthropy": Selections from the Sonoma State University Art Collection. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., University Art Gallery, SSU, Rohnert Park. Free. Through Dec. 8. For more information, call sonoma.edu/artgallery.

David Sedaris: Humor writer and satirist, New York Times bestselling author of "Calypso." 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Kalani Pe’a: Two-time Grammy-winning Hawaiian contemporary soul artist. 7:30 p.m., The Loft, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Nov. 15

Sonoma Bach: Early music, "Thanksgiving and Praise: Sing Glorious Praetorius." 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, call sonomabach.org.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: "A Tuba to Cuba," with Yusa and special guests. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$49, VIP $119-$149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Life is a Cabaret": Broadway songs and dances, Transcendence Theatre Company. Plus Latin jazz opener. 7 p.m., Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

"Oliver!": Charles Dickens’ beloved musical about orphan Oliver Twist. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $22-$35. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy: Crafts, activities and Snoopy’s Thanksgiving menu from the classic TV special. 1-4 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Blues Is a Woman": Songs and theatrical storytelling celebrating female blues artists, starring Pamela Rose. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $35, VIP $50. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Macerate in Comedy: Stand-up competition featuring rising stars of comedy. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Sonoma State University Symphony Orchestra: "American Voices" program, including Copland and Gershwin. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers: ZZ Top tribute band, plus rock band The Butlers. 8 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Freedom’s Song": California Mayflower Society’s one-act drama about the Mayflower. Noon Nov. 16, 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-996-3357.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Patrick Ball: Award-winning Celtic harpist and storyteller. 4-6 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Akropolis Reed Quintet: Chamber music, "Energy & Intensity." 4 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: "Great Composers Revisited." 3 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

"The Pout Pout Fish": Puppets and live actors in a family musical adventure. 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$17. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

