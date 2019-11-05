Metallica donates $50,000 to Kincade fire relief efforts

Metallica is joining the list of celebrities who have stepped up to support Kincade fire survivors in Sonoma County with a $50,000 donation to the Community Foundation Sonoma County's Resilience Fund.

The Bay Area rockers made the donation from the band's charity, All Within My Hands Foundation, according to a post on the band's Facebook page.

The band is also giving $50,000 to Los Angeles-based California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund to help survivors of the recent Southern California wildfires.

"Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms," the Facebook post read.

The group is no stranger to helping out after disaster.

In the aftermath of the 2017 North Bay wildfires, Metallica headlined a fundraising concert in San Francisco that raised at least $17 million for people affected by those fires.

A handful of other celebrities have donated money or time to the wildfire recovery efforts.

WWE wrestler John Cena announced on Twitter on Oct. 28 that he is donating $500,000 to a charity that aids first responders. Cena, who plays a firefighter in the upcoming movie "Playing with Fire," asked his production company Paramount to choose the recipient of his donation.

Food Network hosts Guy Fieri and Tyler Florence as well as celebrity chefs Traci Des Jardins and "Top Chef Masters" winner Chris Cosentino joined World Central Kitchen to feed first responders at Sonoma County Fairgrounds last week. Founded by chef Jose Andres in 2010, the organization provides meals to people affected by disasters.