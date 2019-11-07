Subscribe

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for 'hymen' comments

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 7, 2019, 11:49AM
NEW YORK — Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is "still intact."

T.I. told the "Ladies Like Us" podcast that he takes "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his now 18-year-old daughter. Social media blew up afterward, with people strongly lashing out at T.I.

Planned Parenthood posted a series of clapback tweets Wednesday, starting with: "Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen."

The episode debuted this week but was later removed from many popular podcast platforms like Apple, though the episode was still listenable after a Google search. The "Ladies Like Us" hosts apologized on Instagram for the episode.

