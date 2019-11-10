Dia de Los Cien in Santa Rosa a festive anniversary party

Tamales, mariachi music, fine wines from Latino vintners and a palpable sense of gratitude swelled the heart of an effusive community celebration Thursday evening in Santa Rosa.

Dia de Los Cien cheered both the 10-year anniversary of the nonprofit dedicated to promoting and sustaining Latino leadership and culture in Sonoma County, and the taming of the peril posed by the Kincade fire.

The gala was hosted at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts by Los Cien Sonoma County.

To start, wine flowed at stations staffed by Guerrero Fernandez Winery, Enriquez Estate Wines, Chavez Family Cellars and Aldina Vineyards.

More than 550 supporters of Los Cien tasted delicacies from Agave Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar and the other restaurants operated by Octavio and Pedro Diaz, and from Mary’s Pizza Shack, owned by Vince Albano and his family.

Oaxacan hot chocolate by Juanita Diaz paired nicely with pan dulce from Will Seppi’s Tia Maria bakery.

A program began with a welcome by Magali Telles, chief of Los Cien, and board president Herman J. Hernandez.

Remedios Gómez Arnau, Mexico’s consul general in San Francisco, hailed Los Cien’s first 10 years. Congratulations came from Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, Sheriff Mark Essick, Sen. Mike McGuire and Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffmann.

Then, up came the music.