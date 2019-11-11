Broadway actress Laurel Griggs, who made her debut at age six in the musical production of Tennessee Williams's "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" with Scarlett Johansson, has died. She was 13.

Her grandfather David Rivlin wrote on Facebook the cause of death was a "massive asthma attack." She died on Nov. 5 in New York City.

Griggs played the role of Ivanka in the Tony Award-winning musical "Once" between 2013 and 2015.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," Rivlin wrote. "Acting was just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future."