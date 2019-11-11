'The Bachelor Live on Stage' coming to Santa Rosa

Sonoma County fans of television’s “The Bachelor” series can rejoice. “The Bachelor Live on Stage,” with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, brings the romance reality series Feb. 16 to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The 66-city tour — which includes New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago — opens Feb. 13 in Mesa, Arizona, and will go Feb. 18 in to San Jose, after the Santa Rosa show.

"The Bachelor Live on Stage" fits an entire season of ‘Bachelor’ drama in one evening, giving members of the audience the chance to find love in their own community,” the tour press announcement said.

Ticket prices for the Luther Burbank Center show run from $39-$175, and are available online now at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the center box office, 50 Mark West Springs Road.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.