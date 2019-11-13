Nightbeats: Lagunitas hosts concert to benefit fire survivors

Beer with a mission

Lagunitas Brewing Company created Beers for a Cause to give back to first responders and local charities that support those affected by the Kincade fire.

Kicking off with a benefit concert at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, the Petaluma brewing company brings the excitement of its free summer concert series back to town; except this time, the suggested $10 donation goes straight to First Responders Resiliency, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting first responders, police, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel.

The event features San Francisco rock ‘n’ rollers The Stone Foxes, who’ve played festivals such as Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park and New Orleans’ legendary Halloween fest, Voodoo. But for those who miss the boot-stomping indie-rock band, there’s still a whole month to partake in a frothy beverage or two to help support Beers for a Cause.

As Lagunitas’ ongoing effort to raise funds for fire relief continues, the brewing company has decided to donate the proceeds from a rotating selection of beers over the next month, to the Petaluma People Services Center and Humane Society of Sonoma County to support those affected by the Kincade fire.

With live music at the Lagunitas Taproom starting at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, there are plenty of good opportunities to swing by for a beer or two and give back while you do so.

Start with Mangobus Friday, Nov. 15. The San Francisco funk, jazz, and soul band is bound to make you swoon over sax and keys with layered numbers like “Sunshine Girl” and “Banana, Montana.”

Other notable acts to catch this month include Rhythm Drivers, Jimbo Trout, multi-instrumentalist Reed Turchi and more. Log on to the Lagunitas website for the full schedule of upcoming performances.

Details: 4:20 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 14-15, Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. lagunitas.com

We’ve got everything

To those who watched Modest Mouse perform at a house show in Santa Rosa years ago, the band’s upcoming show in Santa Rosa is probably not a big surprise.

Of course, after the band broke into mainstream success with 2004’s “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” the band’s shows mostly consisted of larger venues like the Regency Ballroom, Berkeley’s Greek Theater and dozens of festivals. Favorite songs like “The View” and “Paper Thin Walls” were featured on teen dramas like The OC.

As a kid who spent money on bus tickets to see the band in San Francisco before I drove, I never imagined the band would one day make its return to play my hometown, especially less than a month after the band performs at The Chase Center in San Francisco with The Black Keys.

While a show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts doesn’t exactly match the level of intimacy of the band’s last Santa Rosa show, it is a venue worthy of a band that once considered Johnny Marr of The Smiths a member.

Make sure to pick up tickets before they sell out.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $49- $55. lutherburbankcenter.org.

Help us keep the beat. Write Estefany at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com or find her on Twitter @_estefancy and @estefancy on Instagram.