Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 15 - Nov. 24, 2019

The weather is cooling down and it finally feels like fall, so now may be the time to head indoors for an entertaining event or two.

Here are your best bets:

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The fabled ensemble performs songs the band composed during the filming of its award-winning documentary, "A Tuba to Cuba," at 8 p.m. Friday, Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$49, VIP $119-$149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Comedian Steve Bruner

The standup comic — seen on Showtime, A&E, ABC and NBC — performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20-$28. Wine and food available for purchase. Patrons can bring picnics but no wine. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit thelaughcellar.com.

Snoopy’s Thanksgiving Feast

The Charles Schulz Museum offers crafts, activities and Snoopy’s Thanksgiving menu from the classic TV special — toast, popcorn and jelly, plus ice cream dessert while supplies last — from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Friday, Nov. 15

Sonoma Bach: Early music, "Thanksgiving and Praise: Sing Glorious Praetorius." 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, call sonomabach.org.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: "A Tuba to Cuba," with Yusa and special guests. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$49, VIP $119-$149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Life is a Cabaret": Broadway songs and dances, Transcendence Theatre Company. Plus Latin jazz opener. 7 p.m., Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

"Oliver!": Charles Dickens’ beloved musical about orphan Oliver Twist. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $22-$35. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Mega Hot Lava New Play Festival: Readings of short plays by Sonoma State University students. 7:30 p.m. Ives Hall, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $6. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit web.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance.

Sonoma Bach: "Thanksgiving and Praise: Sing Glorious Praetorius." 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

"Autumn’s Bounty": Rescheduled First Friday art opening featuring Sonoma County Art Trails artists and artisans. 5-7 p.m., Corrick’s Stationery, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-546-2424 or visit corricks.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16