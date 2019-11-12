Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 15 - Nov. 24, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 12, 2019, 2:59PM
The weather is cooling down and it finally feels like fall, so now may be the time to head indoors for an entertaining event or two.

Here are your best bets:

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The fabled ensemble performs songs the band composed during the filming of its award-winning documentary, "A Tuba to Cuba," at 8 p.m. Friday, Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$49, VIP $119-$149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Comedian Steve Bruner

The standup comic — seen on Showtime, A&E, ABC and NBC — performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20-$28. Wine and food available for purchase. Patrons can bring picnics but no wine. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit thelaughcellar.com.

Snoopy’s Thanksgiving Feast

The Charles Schulz Museum offers crafts, activities and Snoopy’s Thanksgiving menu from the classic TV special — toast, popcorn and jelly, plus ice cream dessert while supplies last — from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Friday, Nov. 15

Sonoma Bach: Early music, "Thanksgiving and Praise: Sing Glorious Praetorius." 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, call sonomabach.org.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: "A Tuba to Cuba," with Yusa and special guests. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$49, VIP $119-$149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Life is a Cabaret": Broadway songs and dances, Transcendence Theatre Company. Plus Latin jazz opener. 7 p.m., Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

"Oliver!": Charles Dickens’ beloved musical about orphan Oliver Twist. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $22-$35. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Mega Hot Lava New Play Festival: Readings of short plays by Sonoma State University students. 7:30 p.m. Ives Hall, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $6. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit web.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance.

Sonoma Bach: "Thanksgiving and Praise: Sing Glorious Praetorius." 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

"Autumn’s Bounty": Rescheduled First Friday art opening featuring Sonoma County Art Trails artists and artisans. 5-7 p.m., Corrick’s Stationery, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-546-2424 or visit corricks.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy: Crafts, activities and Snoopy’s Thanksgiving menu from the classic TV special. 1-4 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Blues Is a Woman": Songs and theatrical storytelling celebrating female blues artists, starring Pamela Rose. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $35, VIP $50. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Macerate in Comedy: Stand-up competition featuring rising stars of comedy. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Sonoma State University Symphony Orchestra: "American Voices" program, including Copland and Gershwin. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers: ZZ Top tribute band, plus rock band The Butlers. 8 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Freedom’s Song": California Mayflower Society’s one-act drama about the Mayflower. Noon, Nov. 16; 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-996-3357.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Patrick Ball: Award-winning Celtic harpist and storyteller. 4-6 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Akropolis Reed Quintet: Chamber music, "Energy & Intensity." 4 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: "Great Composers Revisited." 3 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

"The Pout Pout Fish": Puppets and live actors in a family musical adventure. 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$17. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Nov. 18

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Activities for kids 1-5 (with caregivers), ‘Ice Explorers’ theme. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Planes, Trains and Automobiles": Vintage Film Series, 1987 John Candy-Steve Martin holiday comedy. 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

"Fleabag": National Theatre Live’s one-woman show starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge. 1 and 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

"Discovered": Recipients of Creative Sonoma’s 2019 Discovered Awards. Opening day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7-$10. Through Feb. 2, 2020. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

"Fantastic Mr. Fox": Roald Dahl’s classic tale. 6 p.m. lecture, 7 p.m. screening, Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma campus. Tickets cost $5-$6. For more information, visit petalumafilmalliance.org.

Warren Miller’s "Timeless": Skiing and snowboarding adventures from the Rockies to the Alps. 7:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Harlem 100: Multi-media variety show with Mwenso and The Shakes celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Harlem renaissance. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Mickey Huff: Director of Project Censored, co-author of "United States of Distraction." 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Caitlin Jemma Band: Country soul singer/songwriter, Americana Night. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, Nov. 22

Joshua Redman Quartet: Acclaimed jazz saxophonist and composer. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$35. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"The Sound of Music": Beloved musical presented by Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. Opens 7:30 p.m., Person Theatre, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through Dec. 8. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

EnParejaDos: Comedians Consuelo Duval and Adrián Uribe explore the romance and stages of relationships. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $51-$111. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Escanaba in Da Moonlight": Left Edge Theatre production, deer hunting tale of humor, horror and heart. Opens 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Guitar Ensemble: Duos, trios, quartets and large ensemble student performances. Eric Cabalo, director. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rep. Jackie Speier: Sonoma Speaker Series, the U.S. congresswoman in conversation with journalist David Bolling. 7-8:30 p.m., Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35-$75. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or visit sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Y&T: Hard rock/heavy metal band, plus rock singer/songwriter James Durbin. 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $42-$142. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Artistry in Wood: Sonoma County Woodworkers Association’s 31st annual exhibit. Opening reception 5-7 p.m., Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Jan. 12, 2020. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Built to Spill: Indie rock band from Boise, Idaho. 7 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $55. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Mozzy: Multifaceted rapper from Sacramento with lyrics ranging from fatherhood to drug abuse. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

More Fatter: Funk fusion band with jazz, rock and hip-hop influences. 9 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$17. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sunday, Nov. 24

"Life Is Beautiful": Oscar-winning 1997 Italian comedy-drama, La Bella Cultura Italian Film Festival. 6:30 p.m., Portalupi Wines, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-703-3656 or visit lindissima.me.

"So You Think You Can Dance Live!": Top 10 finalists, including the winner, from the TV show’s 2019 season. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $55-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

