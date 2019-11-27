Subscribe

Guide to holiday choral concerts in Sonoma Marin counties 2019

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 27, 2019
During the next few weeks, it’s important to take a break from all the holiday hubbub and surround yourself with some peaceful harmony.

There are choirs galore in Sonoma County ready to soothe your senses and create a brief respite for lovers of all kinds of music, from traditional carols and joyful spirituals to Renaissance chants and holiday original tunes.

Here are some of the choral concerts aligning in the coming weeks to make this holiday season cheerful and bright:

— California Redwood Chorale Holiday concerts — The 45-voice chorale accompanied by pianist John Hazelrigg and the Vintner’s String Quartet will present the works of John Rutter, Franz Beibl and others at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Sebastopol and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

— Healdsburg Chorus’ “The Many Colors of Christmas” — Directed for the first time by Les Pfutzenreuter, this community chorus will give three concerts — one in Santa Rosa and two in Healdsburg — that include a playful mix of songs celebrating the winter season, Hanukkah and Christmas. Concerts are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; and 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children/students. To reserve: healdsburgchorus.com

— Occidental Community Choir Winter Concerts — Looking for something a little different? This community choir directed by Andrew DelMonte will offer up a concert series, “Within us All,” reflecting the season’s spirit of introspection in original songs written by choir members, plus storytelling and poetry. Concerts are 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Occidental Center for the Arts; plus 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Glaser Center in Santa Rosa. Adults: $15. Kids 12 and under free. To reserve: occidentalchoir.org

— Festival Christmas Concert and Celebration — The Festival Chorale will present a program of holiday music — from Ola Gjeilo’s arrangement of “The Holly and the Ivy” to the lively “Noel” by Gordan Thornett — at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Fort Bragg. At intermission, the concert moves to Larson Hall next door for food and drink during the second half of the concert, which includes nostalgic and jazzy classics. Tickets are $50, benefitting the Mendocino Music Festival. To reserve: mendocinomusic.org

— Santa Rosa Symphony League presents Del Sol Band — Santa Rosa Symphony trumpet player Doug Morton, Charity Goodin, Rob Fordyce and Brad McKeague of the Del Sol Band will perform a mix of holiday music at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in the cave of Deerfield Ranch Winery in Kenwood. $50 includes wine, nibbles and music. To reserve: srsymphonyleague.org

— Sing-Along “Messiah” in Sebastopol — Warm up during a rehearsal at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts Painting and Drawing Room. The concert will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Sebastopol United Methodist Church. Tickets are $6 per person or $15 per family. Limited scores available to borrow or bring your own. Holiday refreshments will be served at intermission.

— Holly Jolly Pops — Principal Pops Conductor Michael Berkowitz leads the Santa Rosa Symphony, the SRS Symphonic Chorus, Roustabout Theater and two local vocalists in a program of contemporary Christmas favorites made famous by Dean Martin, Michael Bublé, Ella Fitzgerald and other famous crooners at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. To reserve: lutherburbankcenter.org

— Marin Oratorio — Director Boyd Jarrell leads a performance of Bach’s Mass in B Minor, his last major composition, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. Dec. 15 in the James Dunn Theatre at College of Marin’s Kentfield campus. The 110-voice chorus will be joined by a full orchestra and four guest vocal soloists. Tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com

— San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus — For the 29th year, the chorus accompanied by the Velocity Handbell ensemble will travel north to perform its annual benefit concert, “Holigays Are Here,” at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall at Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Tickets start at $25. To reserve: gmc.sonoma.edu

— Chanticleer — Welcome the holidays with A Chanticleer Christmas, featuring a selection of Renaissance music, spirituals and traditional carols along with new music, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Vincent Church in Petaluma. Tickets: $35 to $79. To reserve: chanticleer.org.

— Voctave: The Spirit of the Season — A cappella sensation Voctave bring their arrangements of Christmas favorites at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 to the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall at Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Tickets: $25 to $75. To reserve: gmc.sonoma.edu or 707-664-4246.

— Kitka — This women’s vocal ensemble will make a stop at the Gualala Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to perform a program of “Wintersongs,” subtitled “Weathering the Storm.” They will premiere a new work by composer Dmitry Garkavi inspired by Russian penitential chants and perform a number of traditional rain-calling songs plus seasonal music from Eastern European ethnic and spiritual traditions. Tickets are $25 to $30. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com or 800-838-3006

— Redwood Empire Sing-Along Messiah — In one of Sonoma County’s oldest family traditions, conductor Dan Earl will lead the audience, chorus and chamber orchestra in Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Sonoma Country Day School’s Jackson Theater. Tickets are $25, $20 seniors and $15 students. To reserve: srsymphony league.org

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

