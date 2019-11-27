Get in the holiday spirit at these Sonoma County events

The holiday season shines bright with festive events for people of all ages and interests. The coming weeks bring everything from seasonal concerts and “Nutcracker” ballets to traditional English, Irish, Appalachian and Mexican holiday celebrations.

Larger stages like the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park and the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa have full holiday lineups, but smaller venues across Sonoma County also offer a wide variety of festive events celebrating winter, Chanukah and Christmas.

Check out this sampling of seasonal fun.

NOV. 29

Winter Lights

A community event with Santa’s arrival atop a fire truck, tree and candle lighting celebration, live entertainment, children’s activities and food and drink.

Details: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free.

“The Gift of the Magi”

Staged reading of the original holiday musical, presented by Sonoma Arts Live Readers’ Theater.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. $12. sonomaartslive.org

Holidays Along the Farm Trails

Participating Sonoma County farmers and producers offer holiday activities including workshops, tastings, handmade gift sales and tours. Plus you-cut Christmas tree farms with Santa visits and festivities. Maps available.

Details: Through Jan. 1. Free to nominal fees. farmtrails.org

Cirque de Bohème, “A Paris!”

A 1920s-style Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery in an intimate old-fashioned tent setting.

Details: Shows at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Through Dec. 22. $27-$55. cornerstonesonoma.com

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

Pegasus Theater presents a staged radio version of Frank Capra’s classic 1940s holiday story.

Details: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Blue Door Gallery, 16359 Main St., Guerneville. Sliding scale. Through Dec. 7. pegasustheater.com

NOV. 30

Healdsburg Chorus, “The Many Colors of Christmas”

Color-themed holiday works celebrating winter, Hanukkah and Christma; silly songs to serious selections. Les Pfutzenreuter, director; Chris Alexander, accompanist.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. $5-$15. healdsburgchorus.com

Holiday Tea

High tea service accompanied by live piano music in the festive Fireplace Lounge at Hotel Healdsburg. Specialty cocktails include the Poinsettia Sparkler.

Details: Starting 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. $25-$61. Reservations required. 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com

DEC. 1

Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas”

Family show set to electro-luminescent artistry and timeless holiday music about a lost young bird that ends up at the North Pole.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Free kids’ art sessions one hour before showtime. $16-$21, $5 lap passes. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

DEC. 5

An Evening in December

The Jazz Club presents award-winning jazz vocalist Paula Harris and her band performing classic holiday favorites and new songs.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. $20. 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org

DEC. 6

Occidental Community Choir Winter Concerts

Reflective winter concert series, “Within Us All”

Andrew DelMonte, guest music director.