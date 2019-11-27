Subscribe

Get in the holiday spirit at these Sonoma County events

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 27, 2019, 11:59AM
The holiday season shines bright with festive events for people of all ages and interests. The coming weeks bring everything from seasonal concerts and “Nutcracker” ballets to traditional English, Irish, Appalachian and Mexican holiday celebrations.

Larger stages like the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park and the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa have full holiday lineups, but smaller venues across Sonoma County also offer a wide variety of festive events celebrating winter, Chanukah and Christmas.

Check out this sampling of seasonal fun.

NOV. 29

Winter Lights

A community event with Santa’s arrival atop a fire truck, tree and candle lighting celebration, live entertainment, children’s activities and food and drink.

Details: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free.

“The Gift of the Magi”

Staged reading of the original holiday musical, presented by Sonoma Arts Live Readers’ Theater.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. $12. sonomaartslive.org

Holidays Along the Farm Trails

Participating Sonoma County farmers and producers offer holiday activities including workshops, tastings, handmade gift sales and tours. Plus you-cut Christmas tree farms with Santa visits and festivities. Maps available.

Details: Through Jan. 1. Free to nominal fees. farmtrails.org

Cirque de Bohème, “A Paris!”

A 1920s-style Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery in an intimate old-fashioned tent setting.

Details: Shows at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Through Dec. 22. $27-$55. cornerstonesonoma.com

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

Pegasus Theater presents a staged radio version of Frank Capra’s classic 1940s holiday story.

Details: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Blue Door Gallery, 16359 Main St., Guerneville. Sliding scale. Through Dec. 7. pegasustheater.com

NOV. 30

Healdsburg Chorus, “The Many Colors of Christmas”

Color-themed holiday works celebrating winter, Hanukkah and Christma; silly songs to serious selections. Les Pfutzenreuter, director; Chris Alexander, accompanist.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. $5-$15. healdsburgchorus.com

Holiday Tea

High tea service accompanied by live piano music in the festive Fireplace Lounge at Hotel Healdsburg. Specialty cocktails include the Poinsettia Sparkler.

Details: Starting 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. $25-$61. Reservations required. 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com

DEC. 1

Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas”

Family show set to electro-luminescent artistry and timeless holiday music about a lost young bird that ends up at the North Pole.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Free kids’ art sessions one hour before showtime. $16-$21, $5 lap passes. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

DEC. 5

An Evening in December

The Jazz Club presents award-winning jazz vocalist Paula Harris and her band performing classic holiday favorites and new songs.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. $20. 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org

DEC. 6

Occidental Community Choir Winter Concerts

Reflective winter concert series, “Within Us All”

Andrew DelMonte, guest music director.

Details: 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 14, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court; 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. $10-$15. occidentalchoir.org

Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular

Holiday songs and dance numbers presented by “Broadway Under the Stars” performers, plus surprise showstoppers. Pre-show festivities 90 minutes before showtime.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 (Ugly Sweater Night); 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $39-$89, VIP $129-$139. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Fabulous Women of Sonoma County Festival of Trees

Bid on 60 Christmas trees decorated with a variety of themes. Live music, gift items and photos with Santa. Benefits charities.

Details: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7, Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. thefabulouswomen.org

Winter Woodland Wonderland

Holiday tea service with treats like gingerbread reindeer in an elaborately decorated historic Queen Anne Victorian.

Details: Various times/days Dec. 6-31, Muir’s Tea Room, 330 S. Main St., Sebastopol. $25-$42. 707-634-6143, muirstearoomandcafe.com

DEC. 7

Luther Burbank Home and Gardens 40th annual Holiday Open House

Visit the famed horticulturist’s historic property decked out with old-fashioned decor. Meet a banjo-playing Santa and check out the Carriage House Museum and gift shop. Free rides on Rosie the Trolley to and from the 45th annual Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair at the Finley Community Center.

Details: Held rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. $3. 707-524-5445, lutherburbank.org

“The Magic Flute”

The Metropolitan Opera Live performs Mozart’s opera. Family fun with dancing bears, a giant serpent and a mystical story about the power of love.

Details: 10 a.m. Dec. 7; 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. $12.50-$15. 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol

Dickens Dinner Series

Twelfth Night Singers in period clothing stroll the dining room inside this historic 1881 mansion, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Five-course holiday dinner served.

Details: Thursdays through Sundays Dec. 7-25, Madrona Manor, 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg. Various pricing. 707-433-4231, madronamanor.com

DEC. 8

Healdsburg Community Band Christmas Concert

Annual concert featuring holiday classics. Randy Masselink, conductor.

Details: 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave.; 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Cloverdale Veterans Hall, 205 W. First St., Cloverdale. Free, donations accepted. healdsburgcommunityband.org

Hands-on Chanukah

Children’s activities including dreidel spinning contests, marshmallow-dreidel decorating and candle-making, plus a live performance by children’s entertainer Diana Shmiana.

Details: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Free: say “Hands-on Chanukah” at the front desk. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

DEC. 9

“White Christmas”

The classic 1954 yuletide movie starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. Vintage Film Series at the historic Sebastiani Theatre, elaborately decorated for the holidays.

Details: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma Plaza. $10. 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com

DEC. 12

Petaluma Readers Theatre

Presentation of two holiday classics reflecting the magic of Christmases past: Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”

Details: 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.; 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 5 p.m. Dec. 22, Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. $18-$20. petalumareaderstheatre.com

Holiday Choral Concert

Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks’ Silver Singers choral group performs a holiday concert. Light refreshments follow.

Details: 11 a.m. Dec. 12, Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-543-3282, srcity.org

DEC. 13

Posada Navideña

Folk culture and Christmas traditions of Mexico through song, dance, music and vivid costumes. Calidanza performers, directed by Steven Valencia, and Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra. Also free arts and crafts and a post-show fiesta.

Details: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Pre-show activities at 6 p.m., fiesta follows show. $5-$10, $2 lap passes. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Petaluma and North Coast ballets, “The Nutcracker”

Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California present the timeless holiday classic.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Person Theatre, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. $21-$41. 707-765-1771, petalumaschoolofballet.com

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition

Fourth annual display of homemade gingerbread houses, some replicating historic Petaluma buildings. Vote for the People’s Choice award in four divisions.

Details: 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15 (Awards Party), Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. visitpetaluma.com

Danú, An Emerald Isle Christmas

Acclaimed Irish ensemble celebrates Christmas and the new year with Celtic music and Irish step-dancers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. $25-$75. 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu

DEC. 14

Bolshoi Ballet, “The Nutcracker”

Encore performance of the holiday classic accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

Details: 2 p.m. Dec. 14, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley Ave., Sebastopol. $16-$21. 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol

Holidays on the Northern Frontier

Holiday events throughout Sonoma State Historic Park sites, including living history at the Sonoma Barracks, live music by the Pickle Creek String Band at the Toscano Hotel and Christmas at the Mission candlelight sing-along with the Sonoma Valley High School Madrigal Choir.

Details: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Sonoma Plaza. Free. Mission sing-alongs at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.; $2.50 suggested donation. 707-938-9547, sonomaparks.org

“The Magic Toy Shop”

Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents the story of a shopkeeper’s beloved toys that come to life and the fate of a pair of Can-Can dolls. Traditional character dance and classical ballet.

Details: 1 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma Plaza. $12-$25. 707-938-1424, sonomaconservatoryofdance.org

Festival of Christmas

Celebration Choir, Casa Grande Concert Choir, Casa Grande High School Band and Petaluma Junior High School Band. Plus a living nativity, tea room, food court and children’s crafts and games.

Details: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Free. 707-763-2277, petalumabaptist.org

“The Night Before Christmas”

Teresa Lubarsky’s Healdsburg Ballet’s 20th annual production of the holiday favorite featuring ballet, jazz and hip-hop dance set to classical and contemporary music.

Details: 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. $15-$22. 707-431-7617, brownpapertickets.com

Shone Farm Holiday Celebration Party

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm opens for wine and olive oil tasting, holiday gift sales and more.

Details: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14, 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville. Free. 707-535-3700, shonefarm.santarosa.edu

Free Spirits Gospel Choir Holiday Concert

Spiritual and secular music and Christmas carols performed by Cynthia Tarr and the Sonoma Community Center’s Music Department.

Details: Dress rehearsal, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14; The Big Show, 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. $15-$20. 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org

DEC. 15

Symphony Pops, Holly Jolly Pops

Santa Rosa Symphony Symphonic Chorus, Roustabout Theater and vocalists Clairdee and Ned Rifken perform traditional carols and contemporary Christmas favorites. Michael Berkowitz, conductor.

Details: 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $37-$90. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, “Holidays Are Here”

The chorus, with 150-plus members, performs seasonal songs and traditional carols. Also special guests and holiday antics. Benefits Face2Face of Sonoma County.

Details: 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. $25-$85. 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu

Cinnabar Singers Holiday Concert

Mixed-voice chorus performance. Michael Shahani, conductor; Abbie Gabrielson, accompanist.

Details: 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St., Petaluma. $20. 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.com

DEC. 16

An Appalachian Christmas with Mark O’Connor

The Grammy-winning composer and fiddler and his ensemble perform Christmas classics with a mix of bluegrass and other American music genres. Instrumental and vocal music.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $25-$39, $125 VIP, $199 meet-and-greet. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Traditional Folk Songs of the Winter Holidays

Folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller leads multicultural singalongs celebrating the winter holidays.

Details: 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Cloverdale Regional Library; 6 p.m. Dec. 18, Healdsburg Regional Library; 11 a.m. Dec. 21, Rincon Valley Library; 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Guerneville Regional Library; 3 p.m. Dec. 22, Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. sonomacounty.libcal.com

DEC. 18

Disney Jr. Holiday Party! Live Concert Experience

A musical wonderland and sing-along with favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $45-$59, VIP $149. 707-546-3600, lutherbankcenter.org

DEC. 19

“The Snowman”

Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents the heartwarming musical animated story of a snowman coming to life.

Details: 8 p.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21, Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. $10. petalumashakespeare.org

Voctave, The Spirit of the Season

A cappella arrangements to Christmas favorites like “Joy to the World” and “I’ll be Home for Christmas.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. $25-$75. 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu

Bada Boom Cabaret, Nitemare Before Christmas

A seductive cabaret soiree hosted by Jake Ward.

Details: 8 p.m. Dec. 19, HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. $20-$30. 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol

DEC. 20

Sebastopol Ballet, “The Nutcracker”

The holiday classic with guest artists and surprises. Matinees include a complimentary Sugar Plum Party for children one hour before showtime.

Details: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 21, 11 a.m. Dec. 22, Analy High School Theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. $17-$30. sebastopolballet.com

The Sorentinos Holiday Show

Sonoma County singer/songwriter Danny Sorentino and his retro rock ’n’ roll band.

Details: 8:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 20, Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. $10. 707-795-7868, redwoodcafe.com

Sweet Leaf Christmas Show

Bay Area Black Sabbath/Ozzy-Randy Rhoads tribute band brings its annual holiday show to Santa Rosa.

Details: 8 p.m. Dec. 20, House of Rock, 3410 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. $20-$25. 707-791-3482, rockstaruniversity.com

Santa Rosa Dance Theater, “The Nutcracker”

The magical fairy tale holiday ballet.

Details: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. $25-$31. 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Salsa Navidad

Three-time Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz band with a vintage sound and modern approach. Oscar Hernandez, director.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. $25-$55. 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu

DEC. 21

Holiday Harp Concert

A dozen young harpists perform music from around the world in a celebration of winter solstice and the winter holidays. Diana Stork, director. Dinner option.

Details: 5 p.m. Dec. 21, Isis Oasis Redwood Theater, 20889 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. $10-$20. 707-857-4747, eventbrite.com

DEC. 22

Allways Elvis Christmas Show

The merging of Santa Claus and Elvis Presley in a rockin’ holiday show.

Details: 6 p.m. Dec. 22, Main Street Bistro Bar & Cabaret, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. 707-869-0501, mainststation.com

Chanukah at the River

Grand menorah lighting, music, fire juggling, Chanukah crafts, latkes, jelly donuts and more presented by the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma.

Details: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22, Water Street Promenade, 100 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. 707-559-8585, jewishpetaluma.com

Chanukah Festival

Sonoma County Chabad Jewish Center celebration features a menorah lighting, live music, kosher concessions, hot latkes, dreidels, gelt and more.

Details: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22, Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. mvshops.com

DEC. 23

Moscow Ballet, “Great Russian Nutcracker”

Towering puppets and soaring birds, more than 200 dazzling costumes and acclaimed world-class artists create a Christmas extravaganza set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

Details: 3 p.m. Dec. 23, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $35-$85, VIP $116-$181. 707-546-3600, lutherbankcenter.org

