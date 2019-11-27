Guide to holiday theater productions in Sonoma County

It used to be that live theater offerings during the holidays were limited mostly to multiple productions of “A Christmas Carol,” but now there is a wide variety of choices. Here is what’s playing:

NOV. 29

“The Gift of the Magi” — Staged reading of the original holiday musical, presented by Sonoma Arts Live Readers’ Theater. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — A staged radio version of Frank Capra’s classic 1940s holiday film, presented by Pegasus Theater Company. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, and Dec. 6; 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7. No reservations taken; admission price on a sliding scale. Blue Door Gallery, 16359 Main St., Guerneville. Sliding scale. For more information, visit pegasustheater.com.

DEC. 4

“Polar Bears” — Mark Bradbury stars in David Templeton’s play about a father trying keep his kids believing in Santa Claus. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14; 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. Left Edge Theater, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28-$42. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

DEC. 6

“A Christmas Story — The Musical” — Based on the 1983 movie, presented by Sonoma Arts Live. 8 p.m. Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 12-14 and 19-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets cost $28-$42. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

DEC. 19

“The Snowman” — Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents the heart-warming musical animated story-time program about a snowman coming to life. 8 p.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21, Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Tickets cost $10. For more information, visit petalumashakespeare.org.

DEC. 20

“White Christmas — The Musical” — Irving Berlin’s classic, performed by the Apprentice Program of Roustabout Theater. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21; 3 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $16-$28. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

DEC. 21

“A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote and “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas — Performed by the Petaluma Readers Theater. 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 5 p.m. Dec. 22. Petaluma Historical Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 707-287-1766 or visit petalumamuseum.org.

------

There are also several other stage plays already open now that aren’t strictly about the holidays, but which have become traditional seasonal favorites:

“The Sound of Music” —The Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III classic, presented by the Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts Department in the Evert Person Theatre at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 5-7; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, and Dec. 7-8. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

“Oliver!” — Based on the classic story by Charles Dickens. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, and Dec. 6-7 and 13-14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and Dec. 8 and 15. 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $22-$38. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — Musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the Bible story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, presented Cinnabar Young Rep. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd., Cinnabar. Tickets cost $8-$20. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

“Willy Wonka” — Presented by Young Actors Studio. 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 27; 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 21-22 and 27-28. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$40. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.