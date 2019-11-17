Sonoma Plaza gets holiday season started with Plaza lights

Sonoma got into the holiday spirit early on Saturday with the seventh annual Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza. Kids on a play set, above, enjoy a curtain of lights. The plaza features a number of changes new to this year, such as a “star forest” where lighted stars hang over a path and a light curtain marks the way to the Bear Flag statue. The changes debuted alongside familiar, popular favorites such as the energy-efficient white lights wrapping around trees in the main alleys. The Transcendence Theatre Company and the Sonoma Hometown Band also performed for the crowd who attended Saturday’s event.