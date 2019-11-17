Subscribe

Sonoma Plaza gets holiday season started with Plaza lights

November 17, 2019

Sonoma got into the holiday spirit early on Saturday with the seventh annual Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza. Kids on a play set, above, enjoy a curtain of lights. The plaza features a number of changes new to this year, such as a “star forest” where lighted stars hang over a path and a light curtain marks the way to the Bear Flag statue. The changes debuted alongside familiar, popular favorites such as the energy-efficient white lights wrapping around trees in the main alleys. The Transcendence Theatre Company and the Sonoma Hometown Band also performed for the crowd who attended Saturday’s event.

