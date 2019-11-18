‘The Peanuts Papers’ author, and novelist Jonathan Franzen reflect on Charles Schulz during Santa Rosa visit

When literary agent Andrew Blauner was at John F. Kennedy International Airport, preparing to travel to Santa Rosa, a voice came over the intercom.

It was something about a passenger on board having a peanut allergy. In deference to that problem, the voice said, “Please don’t enjoy any peanuts.”

It was, for Blauner, who less than a month ago published “The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life,” an easy opening remark during a talk Sunday afternoon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa.

“With all due respect, I’ve always enjoyed ‘Peanuts,’ and I’m not going to stop now,” Blauner said, drawing laughter from the audience on this final leg of a whirlwind book tour.

Blauner spent most of the next hour deferring comment to his colleague, decorated novelist Jonathan Franzen, whose 2004 New Yorker essay was included in “The Peanuts Papers.”

Like Blauner, Franzen knew how to draw laughter from the room. And amid the 90 or so Charles “Sparky” Schulz fans at the museum, recounting classic “Peanuts” strips did the trick.

One such strip inspired his renamed essay, “Two Ponies,” and involves Charlie Brown’s deep disappointment that Snoopy was a dog rather than a pair of ponies that could be used in Charlie’s fantasy horseback riding adventure with the famous-but-unseen little red-haired girl.

“The genius of that punch line is that he’s not only asking him to be a pony, he’s asking him to be two ponies,” Franzen said. “There’s just something linguistically weird to ask one thing to be two things.”

Like much of Schulz’s work, Franzen said this strip held deeper meaning — for him, and for others. People aren’t what you want them to be, Franzen said.

“I grew up in a house where people were disappointed in each other,” he said.

That same family helped foster his love of “Peanuts,” as Franzen revealed when he pulled out two books containing collections of the comic. Unlike some who got their “Peanuts” fix one day at a time, Franzen was able to binge. His mom left a note inside one of the books, from the Christmas of 1969.

“To my favorite little Peanut,” the note read.

The note was a nod to a simpler time, just how Franzen would describe at least part of the comic’s appeal.

It wasn’t just the shape of the comic strip that was square, but also the bland, clean-cut suburban characters and setting, he said. It also was irreverent and silly and subversive, he said.

The counterculture of the 1960s identified with the comic, Franzen said, responding to a question from Blauner about whether the comic strip or its creator were experiencing a renaissance.

“Among the few cultural touchstones that were touched by the angry radicals and the conservative army and astronaut types, ‘Peanuts’ was the one thing …,” he said. “It’s hard to think of something in the daily culture that more people had no problem with.”

Franzen said we’re similarly divided today. He said people may look for something to bring them together again, such as a comic strip.

It might explain Mr. Rogers’ revival, which Blauner touched on.

Maybe “Peanuts” plays its own role. Franzen meandered through an answer to an attendee’s question before settling on a conclusion about the comic strip’s decadeslong success.

“These are kids, and for the most part the stakes are tiny,” Franzen said. “But it’s so compelling.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.