Three-day passes go on sale for Country Summer Music Festival 2020

Early bird three-day passes for the seventh annual Country Summer music festival, scheduled June 19-21, 2020, at Santa Rosa’s Sonoma County Fairgrounds, go on sale at Saturday, Nov. 23.

To purchase passes, go to countrysummer.com, visit the fairgrounds box office or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone. On-site purchases start at 8 a.m. Online and phone purchases cannot be made prior to noon on Nov. 23

Three-day pass pricing, starting from $219 plus fees, ends on Monday, Dec. 2.

Headliners and other artists in the 2020 lineup will be announced later this year.

The County Summer festival, founded in 2014, books hot new, young country acts as well as top stars, and tends draw a young audience from all over Northern California, and beyond.

In 2019, Country Summer attracted more than 30,000 fans from five countries. Last year’s Saturday program on June 15, starring Tim McGraw, was a sell-out.

Country Summer was voted Best Annual Festival and Best Music Festival or Series in The Press Democrat Readers Choice 2019 awards.