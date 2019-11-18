Rosalía marks historic night for women at Latin Grammys

Spanish singer Rosalía, the breakthrough performer known for blending flamenco music with sounds like reggaeton and Latin trap, won album of the year at the 2019 Latin Grammys, becoming the first solo female performer to win the top honor since Shakira’s triumph 13 years ago.

Rosalía won three awards Thursday, tying top nominee Alejandro Sanz and besting the veteran singer-songwriter in categories like album of the year and best contemporary pop vocal album with her project, “El Mal Querer.”

“Thanks to the academy for giving me one of my first opportunities a few years ago. I want to share that, as a musician, nothing gives more pride than winning a Grammy. It is the biggest thing that can happen, so thank you very much,” Rosalía said in Spanish at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Especially to my fans, I love you with all my heart. Thanks for embracing my music.”

Shakira’s “Fijación Oral Vol. 1” won album of the year at the Latin Grammys in 2006. The only other female performers to win album of the year honors were parts of groups, including the female members of Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 and Ileana Cabra Joglar (iLe), who won the top prize as a member of the alternative hip-hop band Calle 13 alongside Residente and Visitante.

Sanz walked into Thursday’s show as the most-nominated act with eight, eventually taking home record of the year and best pop song for “Mi Persona Favorita,” shared with pop singer Camila Cabello. He helped the former Fifth Harmony member, who didn’t attend the show, win her first pair of Latin Grammys before she’s even won a Grammy Award.

“Eight years ago more or less, my mother left us and today precisely is her birthday, so this is a gift for her,” said Sanz, who also won best long form music video.

Rosalía’s third win was for best urban song for “Con Altura,” her collaboration with J Balvin, who skipped the Latin Grammys this year and was part of the group of uber-popular Latin trap and reggaeton artists who were dissed in top categories like album, song and record of the year. Instead, they were restricted to nominations in the urban categories.

During the live show, Bad Bunny — also a part of the overlooked group of performers alongside Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Nicky Jam — praised the reggaeton genre as one of the key sounds of Latin music.

“To all the musicians, to all the people that belong to the academy, with all due respect, reggaeton is part of the Latin culture and is representing the same way as other genres,” Bad Bunny said in Spanish after winning best urban music album for his debut album, “X 100Pre.”

“Anyway, I tell my colleagues let’s work hard, let’s keep bringing creativity and community,” he continued.

Like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee earned a nomination in one of the urban categories: best urban fusion/performance. But his song lost to “Calma (Remix)” by Pedro Capó, who celebrated his 39th birthday at the show. The original version of “Calma” won Capó one of the show’s biggest awards — song of the year. Capó joined Alicia Keys — who is featured on another version of “Calma” — onstage to sing the song alongside Farruko and Miguel.

One of the night’s best performances was Vicente Fernández, who retired from performing in 2016. The audience stood on its feet as the iconic performer passionately sang onstage. He performed alongside his son Alejandro Fernández and grandson Alex Fernández. Both Vicente and Alex were nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album, but lost to Christian Nodal.