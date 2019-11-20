Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 22 - Dec. 1, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 20, 2019, 3:45PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The holidays are right around the corner, and so are a variety of festive events. From ice skating rinks and tree lightings to concerts and comedy shows, here's what to do in Sonoma County over the next 10 days.

Here are a few of the best bets:

The Museum of Sonoma County

The downtown Santa Rosa museum will hold a free opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for two new exhibits: the annual “Artistry in Wood,” running through Jan. 12, and “Discovered,” honoring five emerging Sonoma County visual artists, continuing until Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Joshua Redman Quartet

The acclaimed jazz saxophonist and composer performers with his group — Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers and Gregory Hutchinson — at 8 p.m. Friday at the Raven Performing Theater in Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$125. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"So You Think You Can Dance Live!"

See the Top 10 finalists, including the winner, from the TV show’s 2019 Season 16 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center. Tickets cost $55-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Nov. 22

Joshua Redman Quartet: Acclaimed jazz saxophonist and composer. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$35. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"The Sound of Music": Beloved musical presented by Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. Opens 7:30 p.m., Person Theatre, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through Dec. 8. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

EnParejaDos: Comedians Consuelo Duval and Adrián Uribe explore the romance and stages of relationships. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $51-$111. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Escanaba in Da Moonlight": Left Edge Theatre production, deer hunting tale of humor, horror and heart. Opens 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Guitar Ensemble: Duos, trios, quartets and large ensemble student performances. Eric Cabalo, director. 7:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rep. Jackie Speier: Sonoma Speaker Series, the U.S. congresswoman in conversation with journalist David Bolling. 7-8:30 p.m., Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35-$75. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or visit sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Y&T: Hard rock/heavy metal band, plus rock singer/songwriter James Durbin. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $42-$142. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Miss Bennet – Christmas at Pemberley": Holiday drama with characters from Jane Austen’s "Pride and Prejudice." Opens 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$26. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus: "A Holiday Potpourri," seasonal music. 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Bible Church. Holiday Encore benefit 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Saturday Afternoon Club, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, visit santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Bennett Friedman Jazz Quartet: Rescheduled performance; new composition and works by John Coltrane and others. 8 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.

The Farallons and Duo Giuliani: Concert featuring cover tunes, original songs, gypsy jazz and Argentine tangos. 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Arts Center. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-526-0135 or visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Built to Spill: Indie rock band from Boise, Idaho. 7 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $55. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Mozzy: Multifaceted rapper from Sacramento with lyrics ranging from fatherhood to drug abuse. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

More Fatter: Funk fusion band with jazz, rock and hip-hop influences. 9 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$17. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sunday, Nov. 24

"Life Is Beautiful": Oscar-winning 1997 Italian comedy-drama, La Bella Cultura Italian Film Festival. 6:30 p.m., Portalupi Wines, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-703-3656 or visit lindissima.me.

"So You Think You Can Dance Live!": Top 10 finalists, including the winner, from the TV show’s 2019 season. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $55-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Dwight Yoakam: Grammy-winning country music star in concert. 8 p.m., Napa Valley Performing Arts Center, Yountville. Tickets cost $59-$99. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Monday, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Week Classes: Cooking, art and cartooning classes for children. Various sessions, Monday-Wednesday, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $32. For more information, call 707-284-1272 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Open Mic Night: Ceni hosts up-and-coming talent of all ages. 7:30 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

"Akhnaten": Metropolitan Opera Live, story of the pharaoh and revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Free Thanksgiving Dinner: Traditional Thanksgiving feast. 3-5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Cash donations and homemade desserts accepted. For more information, call 707-938-4626 or visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Friday, Nov. 29

WinterLights: Tree lighting, Santa’s arrival on a firetruck, kids’ activities, live performances. 4-7 p.m., Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-1414 or visit santarosametrochamber.com.

Cartoonist Joe Wos: Live performances and cartoon workshops with the master of mazes and illustrated storytelling. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Cirque de Boheme: Old-style 1920’s Parisian circus with magic, mime, music, mystery and more. Opens 1 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets cost $27-$55. Through Dec. 22. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

"The Gift of the Magi": Staged reading of the original holiday musical, Sonoma Arts Live Readers’ Theater. 7:30 p.m., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

"It’s a Wonderful Life": Staged radio version of Frank Capra’s classic 1940s holiday story. Opens 7:30 p.m., Blue Door Gallery, Guerneville. Sliding scale. Through Dec. 7. For more information, visit pegasustheater.com.

Magical Christmas Train: Christmas festivity and Santa Claus aboard the Skunk Train. Various departure times/dates Nov. 29-Dec. 23 in Willits and Fort Bragg. Tickets cost $10.95-$52.95. For more information, call 707-964-6371 or visit skunktrain.com.

"The Seafarer": Conor McPherson’s Christmas Eve comedic fable of redemption in Dublin, Ireland. Opens 8 p.m., Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Dec. 21. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Live music, ironwork demonstrations, ballet performance and Santa’s arrival aboard a tugboat. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., River Plaza Shopping Center, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-769-0429 or visit visitpetaluma.com.

Ukiah on Ice: Holiday outdoor skating rink. Daily ice skating sessions Nov. 30-Jan. 5, 2020. Various times, Alex Thomas Plaza, Ukiah. Tickets cost $10 and include skate rental. For more information, call 707-463-6231 or visit cityofukiah.com.

Miss Latina Wine Country: Rescheduled scholarship pageant recognizing talents and achievements of young Latinas. 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35, VIP $65. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Kingsborough: Santa Rosa-based rock ’n’ roll band with blues influences. 9 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Choral Celebration Concert: Cantiamo Sonoma joins the Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy’s 35th annual concert. 4 p.m., Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 527-8813 or visit srchildrenschoralacademy.org.

Sonoma County Songwriters Series: Americana/folk/pop group Dear John Love Renee. 3-5 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

"A Very Electric Christmas": Lightwire Theater’s holiday tale with timeless songs and electro-luminescent artistry. 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $16-$21, $5 lap passes. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine