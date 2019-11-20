Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 22 - Dec. 1, 2019

The holidays are right around the corner, and so are a variety of festive events. From ice skating rinks and tree lightings to concerts and comedy shows, here's what to do in Sonoma County over the next 10 days.

Here are a few of the best bets:

The Museum of Sonoma County

The downtown Santa Rosa museum will hold a free opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for two new exhibits: the annual “Artistry in Wood,” running through Jan. 12, and “Discovered,” honoring five emerging Sonoma County visual artists, continuing until Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Joshua Redman Quartet

The acclaimed jazz saxophonist and composer performers with his group — Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers and Gregory Hutchinson — at 8 p.m. Friday at the Raven Performing Theater in Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$125. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"So You Think You Can Dance Live!"

See the Top 10 finalists, including the winner, from the TV show’s 2019 Season 16 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center. Tickets cost $55-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Joshua Redman Quartet: Acclaimed jazz saxophonist and composer. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$35. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"The Sound of Music": Beloved musical presented by Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. Opens 7:30 p.m., Person Theatre, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through Dec. 8. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

EnParejaDos: Comedians Consuelo Duval and Adrián Uribe explore the romance and stages of relationships. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $51-$111. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Escanaba in Da Moonlight": Left Edge Theatre production, deer hunting tale of humor, horror and heart. Opens 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Guitar Ensemble: Duos, trios, quartets and large ensemble student performances. Eric Cabalo, director. 7:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rep. Jackie Speier: Sonoma Speaker Series, the U.S. congresswoman in conversation with journalist David Bolling. 7-8:30 p.m., Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35-$75. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or visit sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Y&T: Hard rock/heavy metal band, plus rock singer/songwriter James Durbin. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $42-$142. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Miss Bennet – Christmas at Pemberley": Holiday drama with characters from Jane Austen’s "Pride and Prejudice." Opens 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$26. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus: "A Holiday Potpourri," seasonal music. 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Bible Church. Holiday Encore benefit 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Saturday Afternoon Club, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, visit santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Bennett Friedman Jazz Quartet: Rescheduled performance; new composition and works by John Coltrane and others. 8 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.