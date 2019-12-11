Mark O’Connor presents a musical ‘Appalachian Christmas’ in Santa Rosa

Master fiddler Mark O’Connor has performed with a varied roster of stars in the past, from singer-songwriter James Taylor and classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma to jazz bandleader Wynton Marsalis and banjo master Béla Fleck. But when he comes to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center on Monday, Dec. 16, he’ll be touring with his own O’Connor Band.

The group includes O’Connor’s wife Maggie and daughter-in-law Kate on violin and his son Forrest on mandolin. The current holiday tour is titled “An Appalachian Christmas,” after his 2011 album, but the song list keeps evolving, with O’Connor bringing a different mixes of music and instruments.

A packed tour schedule keeps O’Connor on the move this month, but he recently took time for an email interview:

Q: You’ve worked with practically everyone, it seems. Who will be onstage with you this time?

A: The “An Appalachian Christmas” tour features the Grammy-winning O’Connor Band with the four O’Connors — me, Maggie, Kate and Forrest, as well as our longtime guitarist Joe Smart, and we have a great new bassist who plays full-time with Ricky Skaggs. Ricky is letting us have Jeff Picker for the tour. Very excited about making some music with Jeff.

Q: The “Appalachian Christmas” album features 11 Christmas songs and several other songs with Appalachian themes. Does the tour showcase other tunes besides what’s on the album?

A: Yes, we have added to the repertoire on the Christmas tours over these last eight years. We actually had put one of the album songs aside for the last four years, and we’re re-introducing it again for this tour, that being the “The Christmas Song.” We have included some others including “Linus and Lucy,” which sounds great in this bluegrass band configuration. Also a very straight-ahead bluegrass version of “Jingle Bells.” We have the addition of my mandocello this year, and I will play a new rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” I will definitely add the two-fiddle version of “Silent Night” to the set. That has become a favorite on the tours. Maggie is going to sing “Christmas Time’s a Comin’” and Forrest and Kate will add a vocal duo of “All I Want For Christmas is You” in an Americana music arrangement.

Q:. Your last tour date is Dec. 24 in Santa Fe. Is it tough on you and the family to be touring during the holidays? Or does traveling with family make it easier?

A: This is the first tour where we have been engaged on Christmas Eve, actually. The Santa Fe Symphony wanted to do a special concert with us. It was their choice of date, and they know their audience. So I asked everyone in the group if they would be willing to pick a little on Christmas Eve, and everyone exclaimed, “Yes!” Now, there’s a group of professional musicians for you. We will play rain or shine and will play on a holiday. Having family with me on the road during the holidays is absolutely joyful.

Q: What is your favorite Christmas tune from childhood?

A: I suppose it still is “Silent Night” because I could always bring something soulful out of that on my fiddle, even as a kid. I still get goosebumps playing it now as a duet with my wife Maggie on the other fiddle, and the audience does, too. Our approach to playing slow music unites so well with songs like that. But I like “Silent Night” as a live concert experience the most. I have to be in the hall and feel the stillness of the room during it.