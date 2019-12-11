Subscribe

Mark O’Connor presents a musical ‘Appalachian Christmas’ in Santa Rosa

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2019, 8:47AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

If You Go

What: “An Appalachian Christmas” with Mark O’Connor

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16

Where: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $25-$29

Information: 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Master fiddler Mark O’Connor has performed with a varied roster of stars in the past, from singer-songwriter James Taylor and classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma to jazz bandleader Wynton Marsalis and banjo master Béla Fleck. But when he comes to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center on Monday, Dec. 16, he’ll be touring with his own O’Connor Band.

The group includes O’Connor’s wife Maggie and daughter-in-law Kate on violin and his son Forrest on mandolin. The current holiday tour is titled “An Appalachian Christmas,” after his 2011 album, but the song list keeps evolving, with O’Connor bringing a different mixes of music and instruments.

A packed tour schedule keeps O’Connor on the move this month, but he recently took time for an email interview:

Q: You’ve worked with practically everyone, it seems. Who will be onstage with you this time?

A: The “An Appalachian Christmas” tour features the Grammy-winning O’Connor Band with the four O’Connors — me, Maggie, Kate and Forrest, as well as our longtime guitarist Joe Smart, and we have a great new bassist who plays full-time with Ricky Skaggs. Ricky is letting us have Jeff Picker for the tour. Very excited about making some music with Jeff.

Q: The “Appalachian Christmas” album features 11 Christmas songs and several other songs with Appalachian themes. Does the tour showcase other tunes besides what’s on the album?

A: Yes, we have added to the repertoire on the Christmas tours over these last eight years. We actually had put one of the album songs aside for the last four years, and we’re re-introducing it again for this tour, that being the “The Christmas Song.” We have included some others including “Linus and Lucy,” which sounds great in this bluegrass band configuration. Also a very straight-ahead bluegrass version of “Jingle Bells.” We have the addition of my mandocello this year, and I will play a new rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” I will definitely add the two-fiddle version of “Silent Night” to the set. That has become a favorite on the tours. Maggie is going to sing “Christmas Time’s a Comin’” and Forrest and Kate will add a vocal duo of “All I Want For Christmas is You” in an Americana music arrangement.

Q:. Your last tour date is Dec. 24 in Santa Fe. Is it tough on you and the family to be touring during the holidays? Or does traveling with family make it easier?

A: This is the first tour where we have been engaged on Christmas Eve, actually. The Santa Fe Symphony wanted to do a special concert with us. It was their choice of date, and they know their audience. So I asked everyone in the group if they would be willing to pick a little on Christmas Eve, and everyone exclaimed, “Yes!” Now, there’s a group of professional musicians for you. We will play rain or shine and will play on a holiday. Having family with me on the road during the holidays is absolutely joyful.

Q: What is your favorite Christmas tune from childhood?

A: I suppose it still is “Silent Night” because I could always bring something soulful out of that on my fiddle, even as a kid. I still get goosebumps playing it now as a duet with my wife Maggie on the other fiddle, and the audience does, too. Our approach to playing slow music unites so well with songs like that. But I like “Silent Night” as a live concert experience the most. I have to be in the hall and feel the stillness of the room during it.

If You Go

What: “An Appalachian Christmas” with Mark O’Connor

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16

Where: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $25-$29

Information: 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Q: How do you define your approach to Appalachian music?

A: We don’t really play too much in the Appalachian style specifically, but rather a much more far-ranging version of southern Americana styles, including bluegrass, country, swing, blues and various American fiddle styles – all of which are found in Appalachia – the original musical stir fry. The idea of “An Appalachian Christmas” emanates from my composition “Appalachia Waltz,” which is also not Appalachian fiddle music per se, but it is O’Connor music inspired by Appalachian musical history, if you will. There is an elegance here, an American classical component to all of this that I add to it, and it is informed by centuries of tradition. But it is new. The music appeals across all genres and audiences. This is really the secret ingredient to the tour ensemble, to the album and the success of both.

Q: What appeals to you about the Appalachian musical tradition? What place does it occupy in American culture?

A: There is what is sometimes referred to as Appalachian fiddling and string bands, which is something more specific and narrow. Then on the other hand, there is the breadth of music that was developed in that region. This includes ragtime, blues, folk songs, southern gospel and choral singing, swing music (and) African American instrumental and vocal styles including Spirituals, which is one of the foundations for all American music. And then you have the Sea Shanties like “Shenandoah,” as well as many permutations of folk song, and of course the virtuoso bluegrass and the well-known country, hillbilly and even popular styles. My knowledge of the region is that Cherokee fiddlers and musicians, as well as tri-racial groups such as the Melungeons, have had such an impact on American music. It all adds up to quite the untold story. I feature a lot of the histories of the music in my book series, the “O’Connor Method” (www.oconnormethod.com).

My wife and I live in North Carolina right by those Appalachian Mountains. My take-away is that the region had the greatest impact on all of American music in the history of our country, including music developed in New York and in California. Q: Do you think there is any musical style the fiddle can’t play?

A: There is no musical style that a fiddle can’t add significantly to; most of them were created on the fiddle. It is a magical and powerful instrument.

Q: Why is violin so prominent in so many musical styles – classical, mariachi, jazz and more?

A: For hundreds of years, the violin was number one in all of Western music (European classical and beyond). My mission in life as a musician is to get it back to that position in our culture. We are working on it. It has been ignored in the last couple of generations mainly due to ignorance (about) it and the lack of development from the compositional side.

Q: What are the challenges of touring with your family?

A: When we first banded together five years ago as a family band, I wanted to play some small clubs so we could really concentrate on getting good as a band, getting tight. With the sad nature of some of those rock club dressing rooms, I got the distinct impression from my wife Maggie that this was not going to fly. So to keep the family band together, I am sure glad we are exclusively in performing arts centers these days.

Q: How do you celebrate Christmas?

A: This year, we are going to celebrate Christmas Eve with the Santa Fe Symphony and for Christmas Day, we are in the airport heading home to Charlotte. But for me, Christmas has been sharing music with folks for a long time.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine