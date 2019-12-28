Subscribe

Harmonica virtuoso Charlie Musselwhite blows the old year away

MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 28, 2019, 1:33PM
Updated 2 hours ago

HEARTFELT HARMONICA

Who: Charlie Musselwhite with Kingsborough

When: 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma

Tickets: $59.50 to $97.50

Information: 707-765-2121, mystictheatre.com

Additional shows: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27 and 28, Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Oakland. Tickets :$20 to $40. thefreight.org

There aren’t too many blues legends still around whose careers date to the 1960s, but Geyserville’s Charlie Musselwhite is one of them. He’ll be ushering in 2020 on New Year’s Eve at Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre.

Musselwhite, 75, is best known for his lyrical harmonica playing. He’s also a captivating vocalist and guitarist who embodies the blues.

Like all great artists, he has a distinctive style — when you hear Charlie blowing his harp, you know it has to be Musselwhite.

“All I can tell you is I just follow my heart,” Musselwhite said recently. “I play what I feel. It’s just what I believe in and feels right to me.”

His early records, starting with “Stand Back! Here Comes Charlie Musselwhite’s South Side Band,” captured Chicago’s gritty, down-and-out feel.

For more than half a century, he hasn’t let up, crafting seminal blues albums and collaborating with musicians ranging from Cyndi Lauper to Tom Waits.

A Mississippi native, Musselwhite grew up in the 1950s in Memphis, a city that was “just loaded with music,” he said. As a kid, he would hang out listening to the blues that spilled out of bars on Beale Street and siftthrough used furniture stores to score old records.

“I could find blues 78s in old record players. Record players were like furniture back then, a big box with a radio and turntable built in, so these used furniture stores would have hundreds, maybe thousands of 78s.

“I’d go through them and pick out all the old blues. They were a nickel or a dime. I could afford that,” he said. “I still have a lot of those 78s.”

After graduating from a vocational high school in Memphis, Musselwhite saw friends who’d moved to Chicago come back in style, driving new cars like big Oldsmobiles.

“I wanted me one of those big new cars, but the South was so economically depressed. That’s why people were heading north. Just like thousands of other people, I went up Highway 51 to Chicago.”

As an 18-year-old in a new city, Musselwhite found Chicago to be an adjustment.

“My accent was so thick that the white people in Chicago could hardly understand me,” he said. “And I could hardly understand them.”

Musselwhite worked as a driver for an exterminator, which gave him daily tours of his adopted city. “I discovered the whole blues scene just by seeing posters and signs in the windows of bars,” he said. At Pepper’s Lounge on 43rd Street, he saw a sign for a Muddy Waters show.

“I couldn’t believe it. I felt like a kid in a candy store. You could go to all these places and hear everybody. These were my heroes — I had their records.”

Musselwhite moved to the mostly black south side of Chicago. Even though he was already a talented harmonica player, the modest Musselwhite wouldn’t ask to sit in with his heroes.

“It wasn’t until one night that a waitress I had gotten to know real well told Muddy, ‘You oughta hear Charlie play harmonica.’ Muddy insisted that I sit in. That changed everything.”

Soon Musselwhite became known as one of Chi-town’s top blues harmonica players. In 1966, he recorded “Stand Back!” and gained wider acclaim. The next year, as the album gained traction, Musselwhite lined up a month of work on the West Coast. As soon as he touched down in San Francisco, he felt he was home.

“I got off the plane, and I knew I wasn’t going back. The sun was shining in every conceivable way,” he said.

Musselwhite couldn’t have landed at a more interesting cultural moment; the Summer of Love was just beginning.

“The hippies, they were open to everything,” he said. For young people in the Bay Area, the blues was “something exotic. So I got to play the Fillmore, the Avalon, the Matrix. It was quite a time to be alive.”

Speaking about his Chicago days, Musselwhite said he could “drink with the best of them,” but by the late 1980s he’d had enough and gave up alcohol. He soon signed with Alligator Records, the Chicago-based blues label, which gave Musselwhite’s career a second wind.

Other highlights and collaborations came in the years that followed, including Musselwhite’s collaboration with Ben Harper on a 2018 album, “No Mercy in This Land.” The album’s haunting, heartbroken title song is about the murder of Musselwhite’s mother during a home invasion just before Christmas in 2005, when she was 93.

“Every night (touring with Harper) when I would sing those verses, it was emotional for me, and healing.”

Musselwhite, known for his pencil-thin moustache, was nominated several times for a Grammy award before finally winning Best Blues Album in 2014 for his collaboration with Harper, “Get Up!”

The award means a lot to Musselwhite, he said, because the “Grammy is voted on by your peers; it’s not like a popularity contest.”

As for his look, Musselwhite has been credited with being the inspiration for the Elwood Blues character in the “The Blues Brothers” film.

“Danny Aykroyd told me that himself several times, so I think it’s true,” Musselwhite said. Aykroyd used to watch him play harmonica at a club in Canada.

“I didn’t wear a hat, but I used to wear a black suit and shades with my hair slicked back. That’s where he got that look.”

Asked what he’s most proud of, Musselwhite said, “Stayin’ alive.

““It’s great to be alive, and it just keeps getting better.”

Michael Shapiro is author of “The Creative Spark,” a collection of interviews with musicians, writers and other artists. He covers the performing arts for national magazines and The Press Democrat.

