Harmonica virtuoso Charlie Musselwhite blows the old year away

There aren’t too many blues legends still around whose careers date to the 1960s, but Geyserville’s Charlie Musselwhite is one of them. He’ll be ushering in 2020 on New Year’s Eve at Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre.

Musselwhite, 75, is best known for his lyrical harmonica playing. He’s also a captivating vocalist and guitarist who embodies the blues.

Like all great artists, he has a distinctive style — when you hear Charlie blowing his harp, you know it has to be Musselwhite.

“All I can tell you is I just follow my heart,” Musselwhite said recently. “I play what I feel. It’s just what I believe in and feels right to me.”

His early records, starting with “Stand Back! Here Comes Charlie Musselwhite’s South Side Band,” captured Chicago’s gritty, down-and-out feel.

For more than half a century, he hasn’t let up, crafting seminal blues albums and collaborating with musicians ranging from Cyndi Lauper to Tom Waits.

A Mississippi native, Musselwhite grew up in the 1950s in Memphis, a city that was “just loaded with music,” he said. As a kid, he would hang out listening to the blues that spilled out of bars on Beale Street and siftthrough used furniture stores to score old records.

“I could find blues 78s in old record players. Record players were like furniture back then, a big box with a radio and turntable built in, so these used furniture stores would have hundreds, maybe thousands of 78s.

“I’d go through them and pick out all the old blues. They were a nickel or a dime. I could afford that,” he said. “I still have a lot of those 78s.”

After graduating from a vocational high school in Memphis, Musselwhite saw friends who’d moved to Chicago come back in style, driving new cars like big Oldsmobiles.

“I wanted me one of those big new cars, but the South was so economically depressed. That’s why people were heading north. Just like thousands of other people, I went up Highway 51 to Chicago.”

As an 18-year-old in a new city, Musselwhite found Chicago to be an adjustment.

“My accent was so thick that the white people in Chicago could hardly understand me,” he said. “And I could hardly understand them.”

Musselwhite worked as a driver for an exterminator, which gave him daily tours of his adopted city. “I discovered the whole blues scene just by seeing posters and signs in the windows of bars,” he said. At Pepper’s Lounge on 43rd Street, he saw a sign for a Muddy Waters show.

“I couldn’t believe it. I felt like a kid in a candy store. You could go to all these places and hear everybody. These were my heroes — I had their records.”

Musselwhite moved to the mostly black south side of Chicago. Even though he was already a talented harmonica player, the modest Musselwhite wouldn’t ask to sit in with his heroes.

“It wasn’t until one night that a waitress I had gotten to know real well told Muddy, ‘You oughta hear Charlie play harmonica.’ Muddy insisted that I sit in. That changed everything.”

Soon Musselwhite became known as one of Chi-town’s top blues harmonica players. In 1966, he recorded “Stand Back!” and gained wider acclaim. The next year, as the album gained traction, Musselwhite lined up a month of work on the West Coast. As soon as he touched down in San Francisco, he felt he was home.