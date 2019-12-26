Subscribe

Guide to New Year's Eve 2020 events in Sonoma County

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 26, 2019, 11:47AM
With Christmas officially in the bag, it’s time to shift your focus to December’s final big event: New Year’s Eve. With the ball getting ready to drop, now’s the time to figure out your plans for the last night of 2019.

If you’re in need of some fun ideas, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of 19 ways to celebrate the holiday without having to leave Sonoma County, listed in order of start time.

1. “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!”

Want an event that you can bring the kids to for New Year’s Eve without having to stay out too late? Head over to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, where you’ll find hands-on craft-making for the kids, two Baby Balloon Drops (at noon and 3 p.m.), root beer floats and Snoopy himself. Plus, you can escape to the museum’s theater to see showings of “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” Tickets cost $5 for kids and $12 for adults, free for children under 3. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

2. New Year's Eve Crab Feed at the William Tell House

The Northern California coast is well-known for its crab feeds, so why not celebrate the New Year with a local delicacy? The William Tell House in Tomales will host its second annual New Year's Eve crab feed, so ready your appetites and bring a napkin. There will be two servings available and music to close out the evening. Tickets cost $80. William Tell House, 26955 State Route 1, Tomales, servings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with live music and dancing from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

3. Layla Presents: New Year’s Eve Dinner

Wrap up 2019 with one of the best meals you can have: an iconic six-course meal prepared by Layla’s executive chef Cole Dickinson and his team. With courses that include oysters, lobster, fresh pasta and ribeye, then an after party at The Bar at MacArthur with live music from Monica da Silva and Chad Alger, it’s sure to be a pleasant way to finish the year. Tickets cost $95 per person, but attendance at The Bar is open to the public. Dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., music and drinks from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.

4. New Year’s Eve Gala Concert at the Petaluma Historical Library

In case you’re looking for something a little more low-key and high-class, the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance will be sponsoring the 11th annual New Year’s Eve Gala Concert at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. Music from Schumann, Beethoven, Haydn and more will be played by members of the San Francisco Symphony with complimentary wine and cheese available to attendees. Tickets cost $50 to $60. For adults 21 and up. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth Street, Petaluma, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

5. Epicenter New Year’s Eve Family Party

Do you want to tire the kids out before the clock strikes midnight? Santa Rosa’s Epicenter will be hosting a “Family Party” to help you get the job done. Passes include a dinner buffet, a “pick three” play pass for children 16 and under, a champagne toast for adults and sparkling cider for kids – all by 9:30 p.m. Admission is $30 for children 16 and under, $20 for adults and free for children 3 and under. Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

6. New Year’s Eve on Broadway at the Cinnabar Theater

Celebrate the end of the year with a bit of live entertainment at the Cinnabar Theater’s “New Year’s Eve on Broadway.” A special production of “The World Goes ‘Round” will be accompanied with specialty desserts and a champagne toast as you watch the ball drop in New York (Eastern Standard Time). “The World Goes ‘Round” is a song-and-dance performance honoring the classic songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb. Tickets cost $80 for adults, $78 for seniors. For adults 21 and up. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Boulevard N., Petaluma, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

7. New Year's Eve with the North Bay Country Dance Society

Love to dance? Then join in the fun with the North Bay Country Dance Society, where you can enjoy a delicious feast and a midnight toast in between periods of tearing up the dance floor. There's even a chance for newcomers to get a lesson in before the real party starts. Tickets cost $18 for NBCDS members and $20 for non-members. Children aged 6-17 are $5. Discounts are available to people under 30, students and people with financial hardships. Monroe Hall, 1400 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m. (beginners), 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. For more information, click here.

8. New Year's Eve with The Aces at Local Barrel

Belly dancing, Italian food, live music and dancing -- what more are you looking for in your New Year's Eve celebration? Ring in the New Year with Local Barrel and The Aces, a local punk-and-blues ensemble that combines their originality and songwriting with an infectious sound. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door. For adults 21 and up. Local Barrel, 490 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.

9. New Year's Eve at HopMonk

West Coast string band Hot Buttered Rum, who specialize in a blend of bluegrass and folk music, aim to create soulful music that'll get you dancing, so bring your dancing shoes to Sebastopol's HopMonk Tavern on New Year's Eve to end the year with a band dedicated to having a good time. Don't forget about The Highway Poets, either; the Petaluma indie band's classic rock-style should complement the doubleheader nicely. Tickets cost $40. For adults 21 and up. HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Avenue, Sebastopol, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, click here.

10. El Radio Fantastique at The Big Easy

If you're a fan of unique sounds, then Petaluma's got a band for you. El Radio Fantastique, of Point Reyes Station, will be performing at The Big Easy. Described as "the band that would be playing at Salvador Dali's birthday party," they're sure to provide a unique spin to kick off 2020. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door. For adults 21 and up. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.

11. Mischief Masquerade at Whiskey Tip

Live bands, disc jockeys and underground art – the Whiskey Tip and North Bay Cabaret’s fifth annual Mischief Masquerade – hosted by producer Jake Ward – promises to be the weirdest and wildest New Year’s Eve event in Sonoma County. Performances include acts like fire dancer Afina Flint, standup comedian Oliver Graves of “America’s Got Tallent” fame, pole acrobat Eve Exothermal, live music from bands like The Crux, Snaps for Sinners and many more. Tickets cost $35 in advance or $45 at the door with $1 of every admission ticket and 100 percent of raffle proceeds going to UndocuFund to aid undocumented immigrants affected by the Kincade Fire. For adults aged 21 and up. Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 8 p.m to 10 p.m. Variety Show and 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dance Party. For more information, click here.

12. Ring in 2020 at the Flamingo

Looking for a classic ballroom bash for your New Year’s Eve? Look no further than Santa Rosa’s classic Flamingo Resort and Spa. With high-energy Bay Area R&B/soul cover band UB707 set to perform in the Grand Ballroom, you’ll surely be dancing as you ring in the New Year. Tickets cost $50 in advance, $65 at the door and are sure to sell out. For adults 21 and up. Flamingo Resort and Spa, 2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, click here.

13. New Year’s Eve Party at Redwood Café

New Orleans-inspired and infectiously danceable, The Pulsators have been a local favorite for 30 years. Couple that with special guests Sarah Baker and Andre De Channes and you’ve got yourself the makings of a New Year’s Eve to remember. The fact that proceeds benefit the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County is just icing on the proverbial holiday cake. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door and, if past events are any indication, it will sell out. For adults 18 and up. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. For more information, click here.

14. A Night in Vienna at the Hermann Sons Hall

A buffet-style gourmet dinner with traditional Viennese foods, a 19-piece live orchestra, costumes and waltzes -- Sky Hill Cultural Alliance's "A Night in Vienna" promises to be a traditional New Years' Eve ball with all the fixings. It won't matter if you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, as beginning lessons and refreshers are offered the evening of the ball. A champagne (or apple cider) toast and one final waltz after the clock strikes midnight. Tickets cost $150. For people of all ages. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Avenue, Petaluma, 8:30 p.m. to just after midnight. For more information, click here.

15. Charlie Musselwhite with Kingsborough at the Mystic Theatre

Local radio station KRSH 95.9 is hosting New Years' Eve at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. With opening at Kingsborough and Grammy Award-winning blues legend Charlie Musselwhite set to sing you into the New Year, it's sure to be a good time. Tickets cost $59.50 to $97.50. For adults 21 and up. Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Boulevard N., Petaluma, 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.

16. New Years' Eve bash with the Humdinger Band at 256 North

Enjoy live music from a Sonoma County jazz/rock/blues band at one of Petaluma's premier music venues on the last night of 2019. Jan Rosen's 256 North will be hosting The Humdinger Band to rock you into the New Year. Admission is free. For adults 21 and up. 256 North, 256 Petaluma Boulevard N., Petaluma, 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.

17. Eric Lindell & The Reds at the Forestville Club

They recorded their first album in 1995 at Grizzly Studios in Petaluma, so in celebration of their 25th anniversary, Eric Lindell & The Reds are returning to the county where it all started. Although Lindell and his band consider themselves to be more funk-influenced than anything, jazz, blues and rock and roll remain clear influences on their sound. Tickets cost $60. For adults 21 and up. Forestville Club, 6250 Front Street, Forestville, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, click here.

18. New Year's Eve Party at Beer Baron

Head over to one of downtown Santa Rosa's newest hot spots and finish the year with what will surely be an excellent glass of champagne. The Beer Baron, on Old Courthouse Square, will be hosting a New Year's Eve party that will include hits from the 80s, 90s and now from DJ Dub G, not to mention $6 well drinks, beers and wines all night. Tickets cost $25. For adults 21 and up. 614 4th Street, Santa Rosa, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.

19. New Year’s Eve Celebration at Twin Oaks Roadhouse

Twin Oaks Roadhouse, part of the HopMonk chain, is well-known for having a great live music venue, so it’s no surprise that their New Year’s Eve Celebration is headlined by popular local Americana/folk rock band Hell and The High Water. With music you can’t help but dance and sing along to, you’re sure to ring in the New Year on a high note. Admission is free. For adults 21 and up. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove, 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. For more information, click here.

