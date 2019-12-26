Guide to New Year's Eve 2020 events in Sonoma County

With Christmas officially in the bag, it’s time to shift your focus to December’s final big event: New Year’s Eve. With the ball getting ready to drop, now’s the time to figure out your plans for the last night of 2019.

If you’re in need of some fun ideas, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of 19 ways to celebrate the holiday without having to leave Sonoma County, listed in order of start time.

1. “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!”

Want an event that you can bring the kids to for New Year’s Eve without having to stay out too late? Head over to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, where you’ll find hands-on craft-making for the kids, two Baby Balloon Drops (at noon and 3 p.m.), root beer floats and Snoopy himself. Plus, you can escape to the museum’s theater to see showings of “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” Tickets cost $5 for kids and $12 for adults, free for children under 3. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

2. New Year's Eve Crab Feed at the William Tell House

The Northern California coast is well-known for its crab feeds, so why not celebrate the New Year with a local delicacy? The William Tell House in Tomales will host its second annual New Year's Eve crab feed, so ready your appetites and bring a napkin. There will be two servings available and music to close out the evening. Tickets cost $80. William Tell House, 26955 State Route 1, Tomales, servings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with live music and dancing from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

3. Layla Presents: New Year’s Eve Dinner

Wrap up 2019 with one of the best meals you can have: an iconic six-course meal prepared by Layla’s executive chef Cole Dickinson and his team. With courses that include oysters, lobster, fresh pasta and ribeye, then an after party at The Bar at MacArthur with live music from Monica da Silva and Chad Alger, it’s sure to be a pleasant way to finish the year. Tickets cost $95 per person, but attendance at The Bar is open to the public. Dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., music and drinks from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.

4. New Year’s Eve Gala Concert at the Petaluma Historical Library

In case you’re looking for something a little more low-key and high-class, the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance will be sponsoring the 11th annual New Year’s Eve Gala Concert at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. Music from Schumann, Beethoven, Haydn and more will be played by members of the San Francisco Symphony with complimentary wine and cheese available to attendees. Tickets cost $50 to $60. For adults 21 and up. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth Street, Petaluma, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

5. Epicenter New Year’s Eve Family Party

Do you want to tire the kids out before the clock strikes midnight? Santa Rosa’s Epicenter will be hosting a “Family Party” to help you get the job done. Passes include a dinner buffet, a “pick three” play pass for children 16 and under, a champagne toast for adults and sparkling cider for kids – all by 9:30 p.m. Admission is $30 for children 16 and under, $20 for adults and free for children 3 and under. Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.