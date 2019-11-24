Food drive at Sonoma Raceway rewards good deeds with a lap around the track.

What a glorious day Saturday was for a Wine Country motorcycle ride — with a twist.

Riders on the scenic and leisurely trek from Windsor to the Napa Valley and on to Sonoma Raceway enjoyed not only the experience and the company, but the opportunity at the start of the holidays to help provision local food banks.

And as thanks for boosting that Sonoma Raceway’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, the motorcyclists received a treat: a chance to take a lap or two on the storied, 2.52-mile race course.

The day began with registration, coffee and pastries at the hosting RKA, the Windsor motorcycle luggage shop owned by Richard Battles and Kathy Storin.

The participating motorcyclists headed out at about 8:30 a.m. The fun ride took them to Calistoga, then down Silverado Trail and on to the raceway at Sears Point.

Some of the riders carried with them an assortment of nonperishable foods. Others came prepared to donate $15 or more to the cause of assuring that no one goes without sufficient nutrition.

Upon arriving at Sonoma Raceway, those participants who brought along groceries contributed them to the track’s Thanksgiving Food Drive. The foods will go to the Redwood Empire Food Bank and to F.I.S.H., Friends In Sonoma Helping.

Then the riders mounted up for the thrill of cruising the turns and straightaways and elevation transitions of Sonoma Raceway.