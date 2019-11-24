Subscribe

Food drive at Sonoma Raceway rewards good deeds with a lap around the track.

November 23, 2019, 9:51PM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

What a glorious day Saturday was for a Wine Country motorcycle ride — with a twist.

Riders on the scenic and leisurely trek from Windsor to the Napa Valley and on to Sonoma Raceway enjoyed not only the experience and the company, but the opportunity at the start of the holidays to help provision local food banks.

And as thanks for boosting that Sonoma Raceway’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, the motorcyclists received a treat: a chance to take a lap or two on the storied, 2.52-mile race course.

The day began with registration, coffee and pastries at the hosting RKA, the Windsor motorcycle luggage shop owned by Richard Battles and Kathy Storin.

The participating motorcyclists headed out at about 8:30 a.m. The fun ride took them to Calistoga, then down Silverado Trail and on to the raceway at Sears Point.

Some of the riders carried with them an assortment of nonperishable foods. Others came prepared to donate $15 or more to the cause of assuring that no one goes without sufficient nutrition.

Upon arriving at Sonoma Raceway, those participants who brought along groceries contributed them to the track’s Thanksgiving Food Drive. The foods will go to the Redwood Empire Food Bank and to F.I.S.H., Friends In Sonoma Helping.

Then the riders mounted up for the thrill of cruising the turns and straightaways and elevation transitions of Sonoma Raceway.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine