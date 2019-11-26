Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 29 - Dec. 8, 2019

There's plenty of holiday events perfect for wintry weather over the next week. For those who aren't yet in the holiday spirit, live music, comedy shows and other fun events round out the list.

Here's a few best bets:

"Live and Let Laugh"

Cirque de Boheme

Kincade Fire Relief Benefit

Friday, Nov. 29

WinterLights: Tree lighting, Santa’s arrival on a firetruck, kids’ activities, live performances. 4-7 p.m., Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-1414 or visit santarosametrochamber.com.

Cirque de Boheme: Old-style 1920’s Parisian circus with magic, mime, music, mystery and more. Opens 1 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets cost $27-$55. Through Dec. 22. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

"The Gift of the Magi": Staged reading of the original holiday musical, Sonoma Arts Live Readers’ Theater. 7:30 p.m., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

"It’s a Wonderful Life": Staged radio version of Frank Capra’s classic 1940s holiday story. Opens 7:30 p.m., Blue Door Gallery, Guerneville. Sliding scale. Through Dec. 7. For more information, visit pegasustheater.com.

Magical Christmas Train: Christmas festivity and Santa Claus aboard the Skunk Train. Various departure times/dates Friday-Dec. 23 in Willits and Fort Bragg. Tickets cost $10.95-$52.95. For more information, call 707-964-6371 or visit skunktrain.com.

"The Seafarer": Conor McPherson’s Christmas Eve comedic fable of redemption in Dublin, Ireland. Opens 8 p.m., Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Dec. 21. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

Jim Breuer: Stand-up comedian, "Live and Let Laugh." Plus Bryan McKenna. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $28-$38, VIP meet-and-greet $130. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Benefit concert: Bad Thoughts, American Maw, Real Bad, Laguna Screech. Vegan food. 7 p.m., Arlene Francis Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$20, benefits Kincade fire relief and Undocufund. Fore more information, visit facebook.com/arlenefranciscenter.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Live music, ironwork demonstrations, ballet performance and Santa’s arrival aboard a tugboat. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., River Plaza Shopping Center, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-769-0429 or visit visitpetaluma.com.

Ukiah on Ice: Holiday outdoor skating rink. Daily ice skating sessions Saturday-Jan. 5, 2020. Various times, Alex Thomas Plaza, Ukiah. Tickets cost $10 and include skate rental. For more information, call 707-463-6231 or visit cityofukiah.com.

Miss Latina Wine Country: Rescheduled scholarship pageant recognizing talents and achievements of young Latinas. 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35, VIP $65. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.