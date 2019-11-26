Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 29 - Dec. 8, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 26, 2019, 2:45PM
Updated 41 minutes ago

There's plenty of holiday events perfect for wintry weather over the next week. For those who aren't yet in the holiday spirit, live music, comedy shows and other fun events round out the list.

Here's a few best bets:

"Live and Let Laugh"

Jim Breuer, a veteran of "Saturday Night Live," and native New Yorker Bryan McKenna will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets cost $28-$38, VIP meet-and-greet $130. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Cirque de Boheme

The troupe, styled after a 1920s Parisian circus and featuring magic, mime, music and mystery, opens 1 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Sonoma. Performances continue through Dec. 22. Tickets cost $27-$55. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Kincade Fire Relief Benefit

Bands including Bad Thoughts, American Maw, Real Bad and Laguna Screech play starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Vegan food available. Tickets cost $5-$20. Proceeds benefit Kincade fire relief and Undocufund. For more information, visit facebook.com/arlenefranciscenter.

Friday, Nov. 29

WinterLights: Tree lighting, Santa’s arrival on a firetruck, kids’ activities, live performances. 4-7 p.m., Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-1414 or visit santarosametrochamber.com.

Cirque de Boheme: Old-style 1920’s Parisian circus with magic, mime, music, mystery and more. Opens 1 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets cost $27-$55. Through Dec. 22. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

"The Gift of the Magi": Staged reading of the original holiday musical, Sonoma Arts Live Readers’ Theater. 7:30 p.m., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

"It’s a Wonderful Life": Staged radio version of Frank Capra’s classic 1940s holiday story. Opens 7:30 p.m., Blue Door Gallery, Guerneville. Sliding scale. Through Dec. 7. For more information, visit pegasustheater.com.

Magical Christmas Train: Christmas festivity and Santa Claus aboard the Skunk Train. Various departure times/dates Friday-Dec. 23 in Willits and Fort Bragg. Tickets cost $10.95-$52.95. For more information, call 707-964-6371 or visit skunktrain.com.

"The Seafarer": Conor McPherson’s Christmas Eve comedic fable of redemption in Dublin, Ireland. Opens 8 p.m., Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Dec. 21. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

Jim Breuer: Stand-up comedian, "Live and Let Laugh." Plus Bryan McKenna. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $28-$38, VIP meet-and-greet $130. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Benefit concert: Bad Thoughts, American Maw, Real Bad, Laguna Screech. Vegan food. 7 p.m., Arlene Francis Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$20, benefits Kincade fire relief and Undocufund. Fore more information, visit facebook.com/arlenefranciscenter.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Live music, ironwork demonstrations, ballet performance and Santa’s arrival aboard a tugboat. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., River Plaza Shopping Center, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-769-0429 or visit visitpetaluma.com.

Ukiah on Ice: Holiday outdoor skating rink. Daily ice skating sessions Saturday-Jan. 5, 2020. Various times, Alex Thomas Plaza, Ukiah. Tickets cost $10 and include skate rental. For more information, call 707-463-6231 or visit cityofukiah.com.

Miss Latina Wine Country: Rescheduled scholarship pageant recognizing talents and achievements of young Latinas. 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35, VIP $65. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Kingsborough: Santa Rosa-based rock ’n’ roll band with blues influences. 9 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

RockSoberNights: Chris Holbrook, Paul Hayward, No Account and special guests. Recovery, fellowship and dancing. 7-10 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10-$20 sliding scale. For more information, call 415-578-0125 or visit rocksoberfest.org.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Choral Celebration Concert: Cantiamo Sonoma joins the Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy’s 35th annual concert. 4 p.m., Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 527-8813 or visit srchildrenschoralacademy.org.

Sonoma County Songwriters Series: Americana/folk/pop group Dear John Love Renee. 3-5 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

"A Very Electric Christmas": Lightwire Theater’s holiday tale with timeless songs and electro-luminescent artistry. 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $16-$21, $5 lap passes. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Museum Store Sunday: Browse the museum store, 20% savings storewide. Part of an international event to give gifts with a purpose. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Free. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Pointless Sisters Art Quilts: Final exhibit day, “Urban/Cityscape” and “Earth, Wind and Fire” quilt themes. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, Dec. 2

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories, crafts and activities for kids 1-5 (with caregivers), "Green" theme. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

"Exhibition on Screen – Leonardo: The Works": Art documentary about the life and works of Leonardo da Vinci. 1 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $16. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

"Petaluma to the Playa": Artists who create for and document Burning Man. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets cost $4-$5. Through Jan. 18, 2020. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

"Polar Bears": Christmas story by local playwright David Templeton, Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Festival of Lights: Live jazz music, fire dance performance, wine, refreshments, spa treatments in decorated tent. 6 to 9 p.m., Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary, Freestone. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-823-8231 or visit eventbrite.com.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dining Out for Life: Dine out, with a portion of sales benefitting Sonoma County’s Food for Thought. All day, 70-plus participating restaurants and coffeehouses. For more information, visit fftfoodbank.org.

The Steel Wheels: Acoustic roots music string band from Virginia. 8 p.m. Thursday, HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$17. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Paula Harris: Jazz vocalist, "An Evening in December," holiday classics and new songs. 7:30 p.m., THE Jazz Club, Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Present Laughter": National Theatre Live’s Noël Coward comedy on fame, desire and loneliness, captured live from London. 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. (Also 10 a.m. Dec. 14). For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Light Up a Life: Heartland Hospice tree lighting, Michael Brandeburg Jazz Trio. 5-6:30 p.m., Montgomery Village Shopping Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-523-0111 or visit mvshops.com.

Friday, Dec. 6

Peter Welker Bay Area All Stars: Holiday celebration featuring jazz vocalist Deborah Winters. 8 p.m., Throckmorton Theatre, Mill Valley. Tickets cost $28-$45. Black-tie optional. For more information, call 415-383-9600 or visit throckmortontheatre.org.

Occidental Community Choir: Reflective winter concert, "Within Us All." 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 (and Dec. 14), 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Occidental Center for the Arts. (Also 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Glaser Center, Santa Rosa). Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, visit occidentalchoir.org.

Broadway Holiday Spectacular: Transcendence Theatre Company, holiday songs and dance numbers, surprise showstoppers. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 (Ugly Sweater Night), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Ticket cost $39-$89, VIP $129-$139. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Freaky Tales: "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with headliner Ship Wrek, an ugly sweater contest, Tyler Chase and more. 7:30 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Mount Eerie: Indie rock/folk band, plus Canadian singer/songwriter Julie Doiron. 8 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $28.50. For more information, call 938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"A Christmas Story": Sonoma Arts Live musical presentation of the nostalgic holiday story. Opening reception 7 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28-$42. Through Dec. 22. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

Sonoma State University Jazz Orchestra: 18-piece band, Doug Leibinger, director. Classics and modern pieces. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Mat Kearney: Pop singer/songwriter, "City of Black & White Revisited." 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Mendocino Music Festival Christmas Concert and Celebration: Holiday music and party. Jenny Matteucci, director. 2:30-5 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Church, Fort Bragg. Tickets cost $50, benefits festival’s adult education. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org.

X: X-mas, punk rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1977. 8 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Healdsburg Chorus: "The Many Colors of Christmas," color-themed holiday music, silly songs to serious selections. 3 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $5-$15. For more information, visit healdsburgchorus.com.

Asleep at the Wheel: Grammy-winning country music band, "Merry Texas Christmas Y’all." 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$65. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Holiday Open House: 40th annual celebration. Old-fashioned holiday decor, Santa, holiday gifts, free trolley rides between Finley Center’s Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $3. For more information, call 707-524-5445 or visit lutherburbank.org.

Sonoma State University Symphonic Chorus and Santa Rosa Symphony: "Mozart’s Swan Song." Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, (2 p.m. rehearsal); 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $24-$87. Through Dec. 9. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Maureen Langan: Stand-up comic known for honest rants about life’s absurdities. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Lighting of the Snowmen: Live music, kids’ activities, lighting of hundreds of vintage snowmen. 4-8 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Free, $10 parking benefits charity. For more information, call 707-933-3010 or visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade: Vintage and modern tractors, trucks and construction equipment illuminated with holiday decor. 7 p.m., downtown Calistoga. Free. For more information, visit visitcalistoga.com.

An Irish Christmas: Irish dancing, singing and traditional Irish music and Christmas carols. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $35-$55. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, Dec. 8

"Arthur Christmas" en Español: Animated family film presented in Spanish. 2 p.m., Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Free. Hosted by Corazon Healdsburg and Alexander Valley Film Society. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Artstart Open House: Nonprofit educational arts organization; student and professional artwork for sale, light refreshments. 1-4 p.m., Artstart (new location, 317 Sutton Place), Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-546-2345 or visit artstart.us.

Duo Quartet: Original music and covers with Nina Gerber, Chris Webster, Pamela Delgado and Jeri Jones. 2 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $27-$40. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Hands-On Chanukah: Dreidel spinning contests, marshmallow-dreidel decorating and candle-making, children’s entertainer Diana Shmiana. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

