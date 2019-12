25 holiday movies we love and where to stream them

'Tis the season for holiday movies and there are plenty available to watch without leaving the warmth of a blanket.

Whether you are looking for classic feel-good movies, holiday rom-coms or family-friendly cartoons, here are 25 we love that are available on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO, iTunes and Google Play.

Click through the gallery above to find your next favorite holiday movie.