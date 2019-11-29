E.T reunites with Elliott in heartwarming TV commercial

Everyone's favorite childhood extra terrestrial has returned home in a new ad for Comcast Xfinity that plays more like a mini-sequel than it does a commercial.

The 4-minute ad, titled "Holiday Reunion," comes almost 40 years after the 1982 movie "E.T.the Extra-Terrestrial" told the story of an unlikely friendship between an alien and a little boy named Elliott.

It opens with children having a snowball fight in the front yard to an all-too-familiar score, only to have a bright light draw them to the backyard where E.T. has once again arrived.

He reunites with a grown Elliott, played again by actor Henry Thomas, who turns out to be the children's father.

After some more Reese's Pieces and bicycle-flying, E.T. confesses to Elliott that he must return home again to a family of his own. Several product placements are evident throughout, including Elliott's son giving E.T. some internet tutorials on the family tablet.

It's currently number 1 in YouTube's trending section with almost 4 million views since it was posted on Thursday.

Take a look: