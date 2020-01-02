From ‘Toy Story 2’ to “Nemo,’ Pixar storyteller Matthew Luhn leads animated life

Pixar fans may remember the fast-paced scene in “Toy Story 2,” when the characters raced through the aisles of Al’s Toy Barn trying to find Woody and stumbled on Tour Guide Barbie, while Buzz Lightyear came face-to-face with hundreds of his namesake replicas on the shelves.

“It was the very first part of a story that I drew and wrote dialogue for and then went, ‘Wow, it’s actually in the film?’ ” remembered longtime Pixar storyteller Matthew Luhn, who will lead a drawing workshop Jan. 11 at the Schulz Museum.

The scene was a flashback to his youth, when he worked in his family’s Jeffrey’s Toys stores in the Bay Area and was frequently paid in action figures and dolls. His first paycheck was a Smurf. But the scene also marked Luhn’s big leap from animator to storyboard artist. For the first time, he had dreamed up much of the dialogue and action in a Pixar scene.

“Maybe they were like, ‘Hey Matthew, he grew up in a toy store, so let’s just give it him.’ But I basically just wrote that up and drew it. At the time, I thought, ‘I guess they’ll just get a professional writer to come in and fix it.’ But they didn’t.”

After dropping out of the prestigious CalArts animation program to become the youngest animator to work on “The Simpsons” at age 19, Luhn began animating the original “Toy Story” in the early ’90s but was laid off when Disney initially got cold feet about the movie.

After a short stint working on “Casper” at Industrial Light & Magic, the Hayward High grad began picking up freelance animation work for cereal and toy commercials.

To pay the bills, he reached his lowest career point, taking temp jobs around the Bay Area, doing administrative work, making health insurance calls to tell patients their doctor’s visits had been approved and picking up stray shoes at Nordstrom Rack.

When “Toy Story” was greenlit again, he passed on an offer to return as animator because his heart was set on “taking that next step as storyboard artist — that’s why I got into animation in the first place.”

So when he was tapped to work on the story team for “Toy Story 2,” Luhn jumped at the opportunity.

As a storyboard artist, his job was to visually bring the story to life, to make it leap from page to screen. He was often the first to create character expressions and imagine cinematography angles and how the characters would interact with each other.

Over two decades with Pixar, Luhn would go on to create vaudevillian sight gags for “Monsters, Inc.” as furry beasts flexed their claws and inserted fake teeth while preparing to jump through “scare doors” and into children’s bedrooms. He learned to find emotion and pull on heartstrings in the tender tale of “Up.” And he devised clever ways for rodents to cook in “Ratatouille” and created the gambling sequence in “Toy Story 3.”

But one of his most memorable narrative feats solved a major plot point in “Finding Nemo.”

“We’d been working on that film a long time and one of the things we kept putting off was when Nemo is in the dentist’s office, in that aquarium tank, how would the fish actually escape from a tank?