Come on down for ‘The Price Is Right Live’ in Santa Rosa

Todd Newton, emcee of the traveling “The Price Is Right Live” stage show — the touring version of the venerable TV game series — sees himself as not just a host, but the keeper of a treasured pop culture tradition.

“‘The Price Is Right’ is so ingrained in the day-to-day life of America, after more than 50 years on the air,” Newton said. “The theme music is iconic, and ‘Come on down!’ may be the three most famous words on television. I grew up watching the show with my grandmother, and now I watch it with my kids.”

While the TV version is hosted by Drew Carey — who followed Bill Cullen, Bob Barker and others — Newton, 49, has been with the live edition of “The Price Is Right” since its debut in Reno almost 20 years ago.

“It was originally supposed be for a couple of weeks, and then it was extended,” he said. He’ll bring the show to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts next week.

“Bob Barker told me every contestant has a story,” Newton said. “This show is truly unscripted. It’s wonderful to share those moments with the contestants, especially when they win. That’s what makes the game show so emotional. It’s the only real form of reality TV.”

Local contestants for “The Price Is Right Live” can sign up to participate in the onstage game as early as three hours before the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. All they have to do is show their IDs and fill out a card listing name and age.

“All of the contestants are chosen completely at random minutes before showtime,” Newton explained. “It’s a random drawing. That’s our way of making sure everyone has the same shot.”

Anyone in the audience who signs up has a chance of being called to “come on down” to the stage and play the game. Unlike the TV version, the live show isn’t limited to just an hour, so the audience gets to see more contestants and more of the show’s numerous individual games that have been developed around the basic “Price Is Right” concept of accurately guessing what things cost.

“We’re not in a hurry to get out of there,” Newton said. “We’re able to call more people down to the stage than they can on TV. You’re watching six or seven games in one: Q&A, trivia — there are over a 100 pricing games on the TV show. We’re just doing the greatest hits, so every tour is different,” Newton said.

As for the lasting appeal of “The Price Is Right,” Newton sees the show as a reflection of our daily lives.

“Everybody shops — now more than ever, because we can do it from our phones,” he said. “That’s one arena where we’re all coming from the same place. You don’t need much physical ability or to remember history. It’s just about who knows the price of this bottle of window cleaner.”

