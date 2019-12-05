Emma Stone flashes new engagement ring on Instagram

Live from Instagram, it's Emma Stone's engagement ring!

"The Favourite" star is engaged to "Saturday Night Live" writer and director Dave McCary, whom she's been dating for about two years.

The reveal came late Wednesday with a photo of the beaming bride- and groom-to-be showing off Stone's pearly — or is it just blurry? — engagement ring on McCary's Instagram account. He kept the caption simple with a double heart emoji. Stone's publicist also confirmed to The Times that they were affianced.

Stone, 31, and McCary, 34, have been fiercely private since being romantically linked in late 2017. They reportedly met when the Oscar-winning "La La Land" star hosted "SNL" at the end of 2016, according to People. The actress appeared in "SNL's" "Wells for Boys" sketch that McCary directed. She hosted the NBC variety show for a second time in April.

He also accompanied Stone to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards last January when she was nominated for for her turns in "The Favourite" and the Netflix series "Maniac."