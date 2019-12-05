Willie Nelson says he's stopped smoking marijuana

Willie Nelson isn't smoking anymore. But don't be alarmed, the country superstar hasn't completely given up marijuana.

Nelson, 86, told San Antonio's KSAT TV that he's quit smoking to improve his health. He is, though, still using cannabis.

"I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” he told the station.

Nelson smoked cigarettes for many years and has battled emphysema, according to an April interview in Rolling Stone magazine.

The singer of "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die" and "Sometimes Even I Can Get Too High" owns Willie's Reserve, a brand that sells marijuana products grown in Mendocino and Humboldt counties.

He told Rolling Stone his official title at the company is "CTO: Chief Tasting Officer."