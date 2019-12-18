Doug Jayne, friends band together for Occidental concert after star cancels

No musician likes to miss a gig, but sometimes it can’t be helped. Longtime Occidental singer-songwriter Teresa Tudury, who recently moved to New Mexico, planned to return to Sonoma County this weekend for a show at the Occidental Center for the Arts. But when she became ill during a trip to Spain, she had to cancel.

When local musician and radio personality Doug Jayne, who was to be the emcee and a guest performer at the show, called to notify Andrea Van Dyke, the event coordinator at the scheduled venue, he found this wasn’t a simple matter of calling in sick.

“I was kind of surprised,” Jayne said. “I thought Andrea would say, ‘We’ll just go dark that night,’ but she really wanted a concert.”

And that’s how the Cosmic Americana Solstice Dance was born. It’s an instant concert of sorts, rallying nearly a dozen local musicians.

Jayne’s band Laughing Gravy, formed years ago to play at his annual Gram Parson tributes, and the Drifting Cowpokes, assembled last October as the house band for a night of Hank Williams tunes at Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, will share the bill at this weekend’s last-minute hoedown.

So how did they come up with the name Cosmic Americana Solstice Dance for the event?

“Gram Parsons called the music he played ‘Cosmic American.’ He was in The Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers, and he discovered Emmylou Harris,” Jayne explained. “Then we realized Dec. 21 is the winter solstice, so we stuck that word in there, too.”

Laughing Gravy, led by Jayne, will take the stage for the first half of the show with a lineup that includes Allegra Broughton and Sam Page of the popular Sonoma County duo Solid Air, as well as Kevin Russell, who has his own band and promotes events at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center such as the annual Sebastopol Guitar Festival. Laughing Gravy also features Dan Ransford and Kirby Pierce.

Russell will return for the second half of the evening to play Hank Williams songs with the Drifting Cowpokes, which includes Rick Cutler, Tim Sarter, Candy Girard and Sean Allen. Musicians will be mixing and matching a lot during the evening. Allen and Girard will sit in with Laughing Gravy, and Jayne will do some songs with the Drifting Cowpokes. Local music scene mainstay Jim “Mister Music” Corbett will step in as a guest soloist.

“The Hank Williams section of the show will be more of a revue, with a Grand Ole Opry feel,” Jayne said.

Jayne has woven himself into the musical fabric of Sonoma County over the past few decades. In 1983, he founded the Last Record Store with Hoyt Wilhelm on Fourth Street and moved it to Mendocino Avenue in 2003, where it’s still in operation. From 1997 to 2016, Jayne ran his own recording studio and record label — Jackalope Records. His previous local bands include Cluster Folk and Stupid White People. And he currently hosts four different music shows on KRCB public radio.

So if anyone is equipped to put together an almost impromptu local musical gathering, it’s Jayne. But this won’t be the evening he had been expecting.

“I was going to sing a couple of songs with Tereas Tudury and be her emcee, and perhaps her stage manager,” he said.

