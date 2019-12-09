Stephen and Ayesha Curry moonlight as Santa on 'Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways'

Stephen and Ayesha Curry didn't need red hats and jackets to seem like Santa Claus when they surprised a boxing gym in Oakland as part of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways," airing this week.



The Golden State Warriors superstar and his restaurateur wife brought dozens of gifts to the East Oakland Boxing Association as part of the TV special, according to the Bay Area News Group.

The show, airing Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Thursday, Dec. 12, features celebrities helping Ellen DeGeneres give gifts to people in need.

The special's trailer includes clips of "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown car shopping with a young man and Jason Momoa surprising a couple on a beach with $100,000.

For the Currys' segment, the couple drove to Oakland in a truck plastered with DeGeneres' face to give Solomon Howard, director of the boxing association, brand-new equipment for the gym, among other gifts.

Founded in 1987, the after-school program not only teaches children to box but also offers cooking, gardening and arts classes.

Howard told the Bay Area News Group that the gifts from DeGeneres and the Currys “will definitely be put to good use.”

“… I can’t tell you how many times that we’ve been turned down for grants because people get hung up on the word ‘boxing.’ But it’s so much more than that," he said in an interview. "It’s about wellness, and a holistic approach. … We’re saving the lives of children daily.”

The special premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC