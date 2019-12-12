Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young to headline Country Summer Music Festival 2020

Three-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 for the Country Summer Music Festival, starring Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young, June 19-21, 2020, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

The passes start from $239, plus fees, and are available at countrysummer.com, in person the fairgrounds box office at 1350 Bennett Valley Road or by phone by calling 800-514-3849. No purchases can be made before the official on-sale time.

Church recently earned two Grammy Award nominations: Best Country Album for “Desperate Man” and Best Country Song for his recent No. 1 hit, “Some of It.” The ceremony will be televised on Jan. 26 on CBS. Church also is a three-time Country Music Association and six-time Academy of Country Music Award winner.

Ballerini released in 2015 her debut album, “The First Time,” which produced four singles: “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” “Peter Pan” and “Yeah Boy.” She got three more hits off her second album, “Unapologetically,” from 2016: “Legends,” “I Hate Love Songs” and “Miss Me More.”

Young just scored a record year on the road, playing to more than 400,000 fans in three countries. He has sold 12 million singles, produced 11 No. 1 singles and recorded seven studio albums in 12 years, also becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Country Summer, a destination country music event, will feature more than 20 performers on two stages. Additional artists in the 2020 lineup will be announced later.

In 2019, Country Summer attracted more than 30,000 fans from five countries. On June 15, with Tim McGraw headlining, the festival was sold out.

