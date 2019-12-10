Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 13 - Dec. 22, 2019

The year isn't over yet, so make the most of December with live music, holiday events galore, dances and even a cannabis convention.

Some best bets are:

Emerald Cup

Hear live music by Flatbush Zombies, Steel Pulse, The Expendables, Con Brio and others during the two-day, 16th anniversary cannabis exposition, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, also including speakers, vendors and contests. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $90-$140. For more information, visit theemeraldcup.com.

Author X. Kendi

New York Times bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist" will speak at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org.

Posada Navidena

Celebrate the Christmas traditions of Mexico through music and dance at 7 p.m. Friday at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10; $2 for small kids on laps. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Dec. 13

Jonny Lang: Rhythm and blues, gospel and rock singer/songwriter, plus Zane Carney. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $53-$65, meet-and-greet $179. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

DIIV: Indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York. 7 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Winter Spotlight Dance Gala: Dance theater, Santa Rosa Junior College dance students and fac-ulty. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Black Box Theater, Tauzer Gymnasium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit pr.santarosa.edu.

"Fully Committed": Comedy about a struggling actor working the reservations desk at a chic Manhattan restaurant. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"The World Goes Roun": Cabaret-style revue of John Kander and Fred Ebb hit songs from "Cabaret," "Chicago" and more. Opens 7:30 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $34-$47, VIP $80. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Danú, An Emerald Isle Christmas: Acclaimed Irish ensemble, Celtic music and Irish step-dancers. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Megan McDonald: Discussion and book signing with the bestselling author of "Judy Moody" and "Stink" series. 2-3 p.m., Sebastopol Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-823-7691 or visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

"The Magic Toy Shop": Sonoma Conservatory of Dance holiday production with traditional character dance and classical ballet. 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $12-$25. For more information, call 707-938-1424 or visit sonomaconservatoryofdance.org.