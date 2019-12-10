Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 13 - Dec. 22, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 10, 2019, 3:07PM
The year isn't over yet, so make the most of December with live music, holiday events galore, dances and even a cannabis convention.

Some best bets are:

Emerald Cup

Hear live music by Flatbush Zombies, Steel Pulse, The Expendables, Con Brio and others during the two-day, 16th anniversary cannabis exposition, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, also including speakers, vendors and contests. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $90-$140. For more information, visit theemeraldcup.com.

Author X. Kendi

New York Times bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist" will speak at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org.

Posada Navidena

Celebrate the Christmas traditions of Mexico through music and dance at 7 p.m. Friday at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10; $2 for small kids on laps. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Dec. 13

Jonny Lang: Rhythm and blues, gospel and rock singer/songwriter, plus Zane Carney. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $53-$65, meet-and-greet $179. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

DIIV: Indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York. 7 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Winter Spotlight Dance Gala: Dance theater, Santa Rosa Junior College dance students and fac-ulty. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Black Box Theater, Tauzer Gymnasium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit pr.santarosa.edu.

Posada Navideña: Christmas traditions of Mexico through song, music, dance and costumes. 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10, $2 lap passes. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Fully Committed": Comedy about a struggling actor working the reservations desk at a chic Manhattan restaurant. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"The World Goes Roun": Cabaret-style revue of John Kander and Fred Ebb hit songs from "Cabaret," "Chicago" and more. Opens 7:30 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $34-$47, VIP $80. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Danú, An Emerald Isle Christmas: Acclaimed Irish ensemble, Celtic music and Irish step-dancers. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Emerald Cup: Cannabis vendors, speakers and experiences, plus live music. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $90-$549 VIP. For more information, visit theemeraldcup.com.

Megan McDonald: Discussion and book signing with the bestselling author of "Judy Moody" and "Stink" series. 2-3 p.m., Sebastopol Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-823-7691 or visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

"The Magic Toy Shop": Sonoma Conservatory of Dance holiday production with traditional character dance and classical ballet. 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $12-$25. For more information, call 707-938-1424 or visit sonomaconservatoryofdance.org.

Vicki Barbolak & Friends: "Comedy for a Cause" benefit for Bodega Bay Fire Protection District. 6 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show, Saturday, Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, Bodega Bay. Tickets cost $50, VIP dinner and show $115. For more information, visit vickibarbolak2019.bpt.me.

SonoMusette: The sound and spirit of 20th century Paris. 8 p.m., New Cotati Cabaret at Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets cost $25, VIP $35. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Poor Man’s Whiskey: Outlaw band with a fusion of bluegrass, Southern rock and old-school jam. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $14-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

One Armed Joey: Album fundraising show; special guests Real Bad and the Sonoma Brass En-semble. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Gingerbread Doghouse Workshop: Make and decorate Snoopy’s doghouse from gingerbread. 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; various age groups. Tickets cost $32. For more information, call 707-284-1272 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Finding Inspiration – Celebrating the Spirit of the Mountain": Readings with author Arthur Dawson and former Sonoma County Poet Laureate Iris Dunkle. 3-4:30 p.m., Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets cost $10 plus $10 parking. For more information, call 707-938-5216 or visit jacklondonpark.com.

Sing-Along "Messiah": Handel’s beloved masterpiece, four soloists and chamber musicians. John Maas, conductor. Complimentary refreshments. 2 p.m., Sebastopol United Methodist Church. Tickets cost $6 or $15/family. For more information, visit sebarts.org.

Broadway Holiday Spectacular: Transcendence Theatre Company, holiday songs and dance numbers, surprise showstoppers. 2 p.m. (with Family Fun Day activities), Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets cost $39-$129. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights: Illuminated tractors, trucks, farm vehicles and big rigs decked out for the holidays. 6 p.m., Main Street, Penngrove. Free. For more information, visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Holly Jolly Pops: Christmas music; Santa Rosa Symphony Symphonic Chorus, Roustabout Theater and vocalists Clairdee and Ned Rifken. 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

A Chanticleer Christmas: Grammy-winning male chorus; holiday music from Praetorius to carols, American hymns and Spanish villancicos. 7:30 p.m., St. Vincent Church, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$79. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit chanticleer.org.

Monday, Dec. 16

NOMA Winds: Bay Area high school instrumentalists in concert. Kim Mieder, director. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Mark O’Connor’s "Appalachian Christmas": Instrumental and vocal music by the Grammy-winning composer/fiddler and his ensemble. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center. Tickets cost $25-$39, $125 VIP, $199 meet-and-greet. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

San Francisco Symphony: "Love Actually" movie and soundtrack concert. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco. Tickets cost $195-$300. For more information, call 415-864-6000 or visit sfsymphony.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Disney Jr. Holiday Party: Music and sing-alongs with Disney Junior characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a visit from Santa. 6:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $45-$59, VIP $149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Voctave: "Spirit of the Season," a cappella arrangements to Christmas favorites. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Winter Solstice: Sound healing ceremony featuring a team of healers and musicians. 8 a.m., Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary, Freestone. Tickets cost $15. For more information, visit osmosis.com.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sweet Leaf Christmas Show: Bay Area Black Sabbath/Ozzy-Randy Rhoads tribute band holiday show. 8 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Willy Wonka": Roald Dahl’s tale of Charlie Bucket and the mysterious chocolate factory. Young Actors Studio Theatre production. Opens 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18, VIP $25. Through Dec. 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: "Salsa Navidad," three-time Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz band. Oscar Hernandez, director. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Blind Boys of Alabama: Christmas show, renowned gospel group and guest artist Nicki Bluhm. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $50-$70. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Holiday Comedy Show: Guest comedians, bingo and holiday games. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Kitka: "Wintersongs – Weathering the Storm," women’s vocal arts ensemble winter solstice concert. 7 p.m., Gualala Arts Center. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-884-1138 or visit gualalaarts.org.

Petaluma Readers Theatre: Truman Capote’s "A Christmas Memory" and Dylan Thomas’ "A Child’s Christmas in Wales." 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 5 p.m. Dec. 22, Petaluma Museum. Tickets cost $18-$20. For more information, visit petalumareaderstheatre.com.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Chanukah at the River: Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma’s grand menorah lighting, plus music, fire juggling, Chanukah crafts and more. 4:30-6 p.m., Water Street Promenade, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-559-8585 or visit jewishpetaluma.com.

Sing-Along Folk Songs: Folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller leads multicultural singalongs celebrating the winter holidays. 3 p.m., Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Cirque de Boheme: "A Paris!," 1920s-style Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery. Season finale. 1, 3 and 5 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets cost $27-$55. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Windham Hill Winter Solstice: Concert featuring Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbie, Todd Boston and Mia Pixley; 35th anniversary performance. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Redwood Empire Sing-Along "Messiah": 100-voice chorus, full orchestra and soloists. 3 p.m., Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$25. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

