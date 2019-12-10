Stephan Pastis thanks firefighters who battled Tubbs, Kincade fires in 'Pearls Before Swine'

The firefighters who battled the Tubbs and Kincade fires received a "thank you" in a popular comic strip published on Monday.

"Pearls Before Swine" usually is about the misadventures of several animals, but creator Stephan Pastis of Santa Rosa shifted the comic's focus to show how grateful he is for the first responders who combated the 2017 and 2019 blazes.

The comic shows a cartoon version of Pastis reflecting on how firefighters risked "their lives for people they often don't even know."

This is the second time this year that Pastis has referenced his Sonoma County in "Pearls Before Swine," published in more than 800 newspapers nationwide, including The Press Democrat. In August, the comic mentioned Russian River Brewery's Pliny the Younger.